QUINCY — The city of Quincy is in the process of amending its liquor license application process to better align with state law but such policy changes are still months away from being submitted for council approval.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup recently put a freeze on the issuance of new liquor license requests to ensure compliance with the state’s license policy. Troup said he is coordinating with Assistant City Attorney Bruce Alford to determine proper procedure.
Quincy Director of Administrative Services Jeff Mays had said during an Aug. 2 council meeting that the goal is to update the city’s rules and regulations related to liquor licenses and resume the process of issuing them in a couple months.
Those who have requested a liquor license after the freeze was imposed will remain in line and don’t need to reapply, he added.
One change Troup said he hopes to make is the separation of the city’s retail bar license policy from the liquor license policy of those wishing to operate a gaming parlor. Since the city doesn’t technically issue gaming licenses, Troup said applicants will have to receive one from the state, which will require the applicant to obtain a liquor license before operating as a gaming parlor.
“I’m not sure that anybody in the gaming business that focuses on gaming really wants to operate a bar,” Troup said.
One such situation occurred during Monday’s Quincy City Council meeting when the council approved a special use permit at 1800 State to authorize the sale of alcohol and the operation of video game terminals.
As of Thursday, Troup said he doesn’t know of any liquor license petitioners that have fully completed the application process. Some have delayed background checks and other steps but nothing is sitting and waiting for council approval, he added.
“Most of the liquor licenses renew June 30 so we will get the word out to say (that) at the next license renewal, these are the new rules and what we have to do,” Troup said. “But for the current year, we’ll be operating as we did the last several years.”