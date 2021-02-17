QUINCY — Local lawmakers were quick to decry a $41 billion spending plan introduced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday.
The budget projects about $41.7 billion in state revenues, $1.5 billion of which is not provided under state law, according to Rep. Randy Frese, R-Paloma.
Although Pritzker mentioned the "closure of unaffordable corporate loopholes" as part of about $400 million in additional cuts, Frese said these changes could be seen as new taxes on the state's job creators that would be achieved by rescinding business reforms negotiated with Republicans in 2019.
"This Governor cannot be trusted and I have no patience for his hypocrisy," Frese said in a news release. "When agreements and concessions are made in the process of a negotiation, it is necessary for both sides to live up to, and honor, the agreements and concessions that they made. This Governor has chosen not to honor the agreements that he entered into in good faith."
Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, said for the governor to attack the GOP and blame the party for a lack of revenue is "totally disingenuous" and he has no one to blame but his failed executive orders.
"Gov. Pritzker must realize that by continuing to run Illinois solely by Executive Order, he must also take responsibility for the state’s current economic conditions," Tracy said in a news release. "Government-imposed shutdowns have decimated the small-business community, and it’s the state’s job to help create a landscape for them to rebuild rather than impose new taxes on them."
K-12 funding is projected to remain flat for the second year in a row despite the state's evidence-based funding formula calling for a $350 million annual increase in funding. Higher education funding would be maintained but Monetary Award Program grants for low-income students will increase by $28 million. Pritzker had proposed $50 million more in MAP grants last year.
"Where we'll finish with the budget as far as public education is a conversation that will continue to go on," Frese said.