QUINCY — Area lawmakers are skeptical that the revenues projected in a $46.5 billion spending passed by the Illinois General Assembly last weekend represent a growing trend of economic recovery.
The balanced budget includes $1.8 billion in tax relief and $1 billion that would be put into a “rainy day” fund. An additional $350 million would be put into the state’s evidence-based school funding formula and an additional $200 million will go toward new public safety initiatives.
Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, said the budget is balanced on a lot of federal money received as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. And though some strides were made on covering the state’s existing debt, more money should’ve been allocated to pay down Illinois’ unemployment insurance fund.
“The (unemployment) fund is very underfunded and what’s going to happen is when the new rates kick in because of the amount it’s not funded, then that’s going to fall directly on the employees,” Tracy said.
Rep. Randy Frese, R-Paloma, said all indications lead him to believe the state won’t have the same revenue coming in for the 2023 fiscal year that it did this year.
“We just cannot depend on some of the increases that we’ve seen from inflationary pricing over the next year or two,” Frese said. “It behooves us to look at the states around us and see what they’ve done.”
Though funding was allocated to hire more state troopers and fund more law enforcement programs, Tracy said she felt there wasn’t enough done to address public safety in Illinois.
Law enforcement officials are concerned that when cash bond payments are eliminated in January as part of the criminal justice reform legislation adopted last year, it will let reoffenders back on the street with no repercussions, she added.
“This has already been applied in Chicago and we have seen the extreme crime rate has risen in Chicago,” Tracy said.
Education bills passed by both chambers this year would allow retired teachers to return to classrooms without affecting their retirement funds, allow 18-year-olds to teach pre-K to eighth grade classrooms until they are 19 and loosen restrictions for substitute teachers.
Tracy said West-Central Illinois is one of the regions hit hardest by teacher shortages so it will be interesting to see which education bills addressing this issue will be signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Frese said the Legislature needs to do whatever it can as a governing body to remove the red tape that is keeping educators from coming to Illinois.
“Making it easier for teachers to come across state lines and get certified is something we’ve addressed in the past and we need to make sure we’re keeping up with states to be competitive,” Frese said.
Similarly, Frese said there is a trend of burnout among skilled nurses and other medical professionals through the COVID-19 pandemic and the state has to make it easier and more convenient for these individuals to work in area hospitals.
Tracy said session was very partisan, and she felt the Legislature should have addressed more business.
“I just look forward to a time (Republicans) will be treated in a more fair fashion and allow our bills to work in a more fair process,” Tracy said.
