Nineteen area students in higher education and one teacher recently received multiple scholarships and awards through the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri.
Each scholarship has its own criteria to be met based on the legacies and/or interests of the donors or honorees.
This year’s recipients include:
Emily Hagedorn and Katherine Hogge, students at Quincy University, who received the Amelia E. Bauner, Frances A. Hall, and Walter J. Hall Scholarship.
Mary Perry, a graduate of John Wood Community College, who received the George & Sharen Borrowman Agriculture Scholarship.
Janae Bias and Nathan Kraemer, graduates of Quincy Senior High School, who received the Becky Swisher Crowe Memorial Scholarship.
Ying Dong, a graduate of Hannibal High School, who received the Hannibal High School Class of 1955 Scholarship.
Linda DeMent, a graduate of Quincy Senior High School, who received the Kenneth & Eleanor Lohr Memorial Scholarship.
Matthew Depke, a graduate of Western High School, who received the Marvin J Likes and Thomas Leo Likes Math Scholarship.
Ashley Darnell, Gwyneth Murphy, and Nicholas Wisehart, graduates of Highland High School, and Allison Dawson, a graduate of Canton R-V High School, who all received scholarships from the Ben C. and Etta M. Plank Memorial Fund.
Clayton Hansen, a graduate of Quincy Senior High School, who received the Quincy High School Class of 1957 Scholarship.
Zane Meyers, a graduate of Palmyra Senior High School, who received a scholarship from the Teresa Lynn Thompson Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Jacob Webster, a graduate of Palmyra Senior High School, who received a scholarship from the Alton A. Vannice FFA Leadership Fund.
Hope Hudson, Keller Shemwell, Kinsey Tiemann, graduates of Palmyra Senior High School, who all renewed their scholarships from the Alton A. Vannice FFA Leadership Fund.
Noah Crenshaw, a graduate of Canton R-V High School, who received the Tom and Judy Zenge Fund Scholarship.
Andy Anderson, a teacher at Canton R-V High School, who received the Tom and Judy Zenge Fund Teacher Recognition Award.