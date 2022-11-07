QUINCY — Road repairs will leave a section of Locust Street closed beginning Wednesday morning.
Starting at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Locust Street between South 10th and South 12th streets wil be close to through traffic. The repair work is expected to wrap up around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
