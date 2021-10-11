QUINCY — The latest request for federal American Rescue Plan Act funding under consideration by the Adams County Board comes from the Adams County Fairgrounds to replace lost revenue.
County fair officials are requesting $177,000 to make up for revenue the county missed out on for not being able to host events through the COVID-19 pandemic.
During Monday’s Finance Committee meeting, committee chairman Bret Austin said there has been questions from county board members about how this ARPA request would be for the betterment of the community.
“My biggest defense of it or two would be it’s quite a bit of tourism for the county,” Austin said. “People come in and they spend a lot of money (and) they generate money out there for fun activities but also the thing that gets lost in that is it promotes education of farms (and) families.”
This is not the only ARPA request to come before the full Adams County Board.
The county board also is expected to vote on a formal resolution to allocate $50,000 in ARPA funding for the Adams County Empowered, or ACE program during its Tuesday’s meeting.
This pilot program, which is a partnership between the Great River Economic Development Foundation, the Adams County Probation Department and Bella Ease, is designed to offer meaningful employment to 100 individuals on probation that are either unemployed or underemployed.
The pilot program will last six months and the hope is to provide assistance to 25 eligible residents.
“We have four companies that are already signed on in terms of getting involved with the program,” Austin said. “And the goal is to eventually have them work with it, hopefully be successful and become investors in the program.”
