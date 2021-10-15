QUINCY — Quincy Mayor Mike Troup will be hosting a “Lunch with the Mayor” event at city hall from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Attendees are asked to pack a lunch and discuss current issues and ask questions.
Following the indefinite tabling of an ordinance to reassign the authority to hire and fire the city’s police and fire chiefs, Troup said he hoped to improve communications both with the council and with the public.
“Even though I’ve spent six to eight weeks learning of a problem and a potential solution, even though I get to that point because I’m here everyday, I need to spend time to get with the aldermen and multiple committees of aldermen so they get brought up to speed and can ask questions before we finalized any kind of an ordinance,” Troup said.
To keep the public informed, Troup had also proposed monthly meetings in different locations with different areas of focus.
“And I’d like to see several of the aldermen attending those meetings as well,” Troup said.
