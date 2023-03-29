QUINCY — Two street closures will affect Quincy traffic beginning on Thursday morning.
The westbound lane of State Street will be closed between South 23rd and 24th streets beginning at 5:30 a.m. to allow for the replacement of a fire hydrant. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be completed and the street reopened by 3:30 p.m.
The westbound lanes of Broadway will be shifted to the center lane between North 18th and 20th streets starting at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. The closure is to allow for the repair of water service, weather permitting. The lanes are expected to reopen at 10 a.m. Friday morning.
Drivers are reminded to use caution when driving near any work zone, and to find alternate routes of travel when possible.
