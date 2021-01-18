QUINCY — This year's Martin Luther King Day celebration, which was sponsored by the Quincy chapter of the NAACP, addressed racial injustice in the country.
The service, which usually is held at the First Baptist Church or Bethel A.M.E. Church, was held virtually over Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Quincy NAACP President Annice Mallory served as mistress of ceremonies but due to technological issues, her remarks were read by Carol Nichols.
This year's theme was "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere," which was taken from a letter King wrote in 1963 after being arrested for marching and protesting against segregation.
"In the letter, Dr. King was saying that people have a moral responsibility to break unjust laws and to take direct action rather than waiting forever for justice to come through the courts," Mallory wrote.
Following the invocation was a series of songs, dance routines and poetry readings from local and national artists.
This included a performance by the Stanford Talisman Alumni Virtual Choir of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," which is often referred to as the "Black National Anthem;" a performance of Bob Marley's "Redemption Song" by local artist Steve Rees and the reading of a poem by Sherika Smiley entitled "The Darkness Exists in Me."
At the close of the presentation, the Unitarian Church of Quincy played a video of an interview King gave with NBC in 1967, about 11 months prior to his assassination.
When asked about the philosophy behind the Montgomery Bus Boycotts, King said the goal was to use legal and nonviolent methods to gain full citizenship rights for African Americans.
"Morally, I was led to nonviolence because I felt that it was the best moral way to deal with the problem," King said. "We were seeking to establish a just society and it was my feeling then and it is my feeling now that violence is certainly much more socially destructive and it creates many more social problems than it solves so I was led to nonviolence for deep moral reasons."
Rev. Orville Jones, pastor of the First Baptist Church, said now is the time to commit to building more authentic relationships with one another and rat out places where racism still exists.
"If we do, we can all come together and make a difference in our society," Jones said.