QUINCY — Eight people were announced to serve on Quincy’s Residential Rental Property Registration Ad Hoc Committee during Monday’s city council meeting.
The committee would be responsible for amending a proposed ordinance that would establish a residential rental property registration process and offer a number of enforcement measures to ensure compliance.
Last week, the city council agreed to table the ordinance until September to allow time to hear from members of the public and local landlords.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said public hearings would be scheduled but he hasn’t ruled out digital components like online surveys.
“We’re going to schedule it looks like four meetings between July and August probably every other week,” Troup said. “We will have a meeting scheduled with different topics to talk (about) regarding that ordinance and trying to look at how we can strengthen that.”
Troup said in addition to two council members from each political party, he wanted to include property owners that are landlords and people concerned with safe housing.
So far, the committee will be composed of Alderman Eric Entrup, R-1; Alderman Parker Freiburg, R-3; Alderman Katie Awerkamp, D-6; Alderman Jack Holtschlag, D-7; former alderman Jason Finney; Quincy property owner Mark Krogman; Janet Conover, a member of Quincy’s Safe and Liveable Housing Committee and Troup.
“I decided I was going to put myself on there because I think it’s a critical issue for the city of Quincy,” Troup said.
However, Troup added that he hopes to have nine or 10 members of the committee.