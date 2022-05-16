Mayor anticipates restored staff email following cyber attack by the end of the week

QUINCY — As the city of Quincy works to recover from a cyber attack earlier this month, Mayor Mike Troup said staff emails should be restored by the end of Tuesday.
Following Monday’s City Council meeting, Troup said the incident is still in the investigation stage and could not confirm what type of an attack occurred, including whether it was ransomware.
Ransomware holds a target computer system hostage by encrypting its files and demanding payment.
“There’s still some information that we’re locking up just to make sure we know what’s infected or not infected,” Troup said. “But the email was probably the one thing that really crushed us.”
Although emails are down, phone services have been restored. Utilities payments still cannot be processed via credit card but Troup said he hopes this can be resolved by the end of the week.
The cyber attack did not affect the city’s ability to make payroll last week but Troup said some vendors were not paid this past week because of the additional work on the systems. However, this should be caught up by the end of the week.
“I’m feeling better but to really go through and make sure, we’re going to still be reviewing the information for the next couple weeks,” Troup said.
During the council meeting, aldermen voted to table the appointment of Quincy Senior Project Engineer Steve Bange to serve as managing engineer.
Troup said this was one of the personnel changes involved to make Quincy Utilities and Engineering Director Jeffrey Conte the city’s public works director. He intended to make the appointment at the same time as Bange’s but was recommended to pass an ordinance setting terms for the public works director, which underwent a first reading Monday.
As engineering manager, Bange would have a daily engineering role with the new engineer hired last month, Troup said. Conte still would oversee the engineering department.
