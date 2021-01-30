Why did you decide to run for mayor?
I actually hate this question because I didn't feel like it was a decision for me or a choice because there was such a lack of leadership in our city and there was no one stepping up with the new ideas and the thinking that a lot of people have, so I felt like I had to do it. It was more of I had to jump in immediately or our city is not going to move forward.
What are the biggest issues facing the city of Quincy and what would you do to address them?
Definitely infrastructure is a big issue, the current pandemic that is going on right now, how to handle the lack of diversity in this city is an issue and the lack of communication between the city government and its people.
What makes you the best candidate for mayor?
What makes me the best candidate out of all four of us is that I am talking about things that they all refuse to talk about. There are issues in our city that need desperately addressed, and everyone else is pretending that there's not these big issues and we all just need to unify and kind of pretend that they're not there. If we put some more money here or take some money out of here, it'll all be fine. Just come together, peace and that's not where it's at for me. For me, it's at the point of if this is an issue: address it, resolve it and get it done. And if this is an issue, do the exact same thing and keep going until we have those issues resolved because that's what were supposed to do and that's not what anyone else is talking about doing. They're talking about playing the game of politics and I'm over that. I'm very over that. We need to, like I say on my website regarding the pandemic, we need to stop playing politics and posturing and put public safety and science over all of that. That's why I think I can do this a lot better than them is that they all play the game.
What assets would you like to see in the Quincy Riverfront Master Plan? Would you like to see more private development or more public assets like bike paths and nature trails?
I do see a lot of public assets but it's a combination of the two. But for me, the riverfront development, which I am in favor of, I see as something that might need to hold off and the reason why I say that is because our budget is not going to be able to even sustain the normal things that we do because of the pandemic that we're facing. We don't have the same revenue as normal years. There's just simply going to have to be cuts somewhere so maybe holding off on larger, new projects is one way to cut that.
What ideas do you have to increase Quincy's population to 45,000 by 2030?
That definitely goes hand in hand with my diversity issues. The closest Black lawyer to Quincy is in St. Louis. We have very very few Black doctors (and) Black teachers. People of color in general are not in this city and I think that's what we need to focus on is being more inclusive and having a better mindset as a city, because quite frankly right now, I've talked to people of color in this city and there's no reason that they would want to be here really so that needs to change and that definitely will bring people into the city. I mean obviously that's not the only thing we're going to focus on but that's something that's super, super important.
How would you address the number of vacant, residential properties in Quincy? Is this just a matter of investing more in the fix-or-flatten program or do you have other ideas?
So something that I see, and I've talked to someone else who's running for mayor in a different city, about how they have affordable housing and we have affordable housing in Quincy. We do but that doesn't mean anything anymore. Affordable housing is a term based on dumb numbers, dumb graphs (and) dumb things that don't apply to everyday people. So we have to move into talking about socially equitable housing because frankly certain people just can't afford to live here. Even though we are one of the more affordable places, we don't have socially equitable housing. So if we move these residential properties into that idea of socially equitable housing I think they'll fill greatly and I think they'll fill diversely because unfortunately people of color do statistically struggle more economically because of the hardships that they face.
The 1% food and beverage tax was rolled out this month. Do you think the city should've waited to initiate the tax until COVID-19 mitigations died down?
I do. I think I would have waited until at least the summer to put that in place. Businesses who are following the rules just opened back up a couple days ago for indoor dining so to put that 1% tax on them when they're already visibly struggling and asking for help, that was a way to help them and we didn't do that.
Are there any changes you'd like to make to garbage and recycling services in Quincy?
No, but I would fight privatization. I mean there would be improvements made. I think that we definitely need to look at a different system of pickup to make it a little bit more affordable. I think (glass recycling) should be included in the existing recycling fees.
The City Council recently decided to evaluate a business development district as a means of offering economic support to the Quincy Mall and adjacent property. Do you support this tool or are there other economic development aids that could benefit the area?
I'm very against doing that for that area. I mean that's one of the most struggling areas in our city economically. We're losing another store in the mall this month and again it goes back to that's not the city's fault but what are they doing to replace it and if they're increasing taxes, they're sure as heck not doing anything to replace those businesses because that just doesn't make sense at all.
Sixth Street Corridor is one of the projects aimed at improving pedestrian and bicycle transportation in downtown Quincy. Is this a worthwhile investment to revitalize downtown?
Absolutely. I think that making our downtown look more like a downtown and more welcoming is very important, because that's something that we've put a lot of focus into over the years so I definitely want to make that used and worthwhile and attractive to people even outside of the city.
Tourism funding from the state dropped significantly during the pandemic. What ways can Quincy promote itself to Chicago, Quad Cities, St. Louis, etc?
I think definitely one of those things is our downtown, because we do have a downtown that you could spend a whole day just shopping and eating, which not a lot of cities have actually anymore. That does also go back into that riverfront thing of "it brings tourism but can we afford to do that right now?" I mean, no, we can't right now so holding off on that is probably the best course of action right now.
A portion of the cannabis tax revenue was recently voted to be set aside for the fix-or-flatten program. Should new income be set aside for specific purpose/projects?
Specifically right now, we should be putting some of that money into our local small businesses, I know that there were grants put out a couple of weeks back for businesses to apply for which is great and all but frankly it was too late for certain businesses and it wasn't enough for certain businesses. I know personally a couple people who had to shut their doors permanently so we need to focus right now on the pandemic and then we'll get into bigger projects like I've been saying because I do have ideas for river projects. It's just we can't do that yet. We don't have the resources to do that yet.
How should the city respond to businesses that may not be in compliance with regional COVID mitigations? Should there have been fines or penalties imposed?
They've responded horribly. For me, wearing your mask, first of all, is just a decent thing to do to be a good person. But law-wise, for me it's the exact same thing as a speed limit law. You don't get to break the speed limit and go 50 in a 30 because you might hit someone and kill them. You don't get to not wear your mask in public because you might give them COVID-19 and kill them. Just as there are fines for speeding, there would be warnings and then fines for not wearing your mask.
How should the city move forward with managing police and fire pensions without a considerable burden to the taxpayers?
That's a tough one for me. I do think that the program that I'm wanting to introduce would take a little bit of that stress off the backs of the police part of it, at least, because this is difficult for me. It's tough to try to find a way to not raise taxes exponentially within the city but still give the money that they've worked for and deserved. I'm still frankly in the listening phase for that one so I'm going to listen to people who know a little bit more about that than me before I make any official comments on how to handle that.
Are there any other specific ways the city can support its businesses during the pandemic?
Definitely more grants and if not grants, loans because those should have been there probably close to a couple months before they were. Businesses were struggling, especially ones that were following the rules. I mean it wasn't hard to see and our government did move. Now they're going to say that they did what they need to do by giving these grants out and that's fine but it wasn't enough and it wasn't soon enough.
How would you prioritize street and infrastructure improvements?
I think, first of all, what we need to focus on is a 5-year plan for the major streets of our city because unfortunately some of those even lack exponentially. I mean I'm talking 12th, 18th, 24th (and) those streets and then move into a 10- to 15-year plan on the improvement of the majority of our roads because that's one thing that I've talked to people outside of the city who visit that turns them off the city frankly. So that goes back into that tourism thing of nobody wants to come into a city where they're dodging pothole after pothole after pothole. That also affects our 45x30 plan because again people outside of the city who live in areas with (potholes), I mean, that's one of the more basic things (and) that's one of the first things that people notice and we're failing and have been for a long time. Frankly, it probably should gave been taken care of before I was even born but it hasn't been and that's back into that I have to jump in because no one was doing anything.
Should Quincy's municipal elections be nonpartisan?
I'm very in favor of nonpartisan elections. And the reason why is this campaign has opened my eyes to how unfortunately close-minded people can be. At a municipal level, Democrat and Republican means nearly nothing and it unfortunately is the simple reason why certain people vote how they vote. If I'm running as a Democrat and I knock on someone's door and say that, a lot of the time it just gets shut immediately and the other side of it is I'll knock on someone's door and they'll ask if I'm a Democrat and won't even want to hear about my policy telling me I have the right party and say they'll vote for me. That's not how it should be. It should be about policy and the person, it's much more important than the party.