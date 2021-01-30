Why did you decide to run for mayor?
I'm running for mayor as a conservative Republican. I think I bring a different level of experience to the city and to that position. I've got over 32 years of other local government service. I've got 22 years as a small-business owner and 15 years as chief financial officer for several different international companies. I think the combination of experience is going to be helpful in addressing all the issues that Quincy has going forward and I want to serve. I've been providing services locally for decades, and I look at this as an opportunity.
What are the biggest issues facing the city of Quincy and what would you do to address them?
There are several issues. COVID is one, and it's not only affecting Quincy but across the country. Families have lost loved ones, businesses have suffered because of the COVID restrictions, so it's had a major negative impact on our community. I do think with the vaccines that are being deployed and used, a lot of us start seeing the end of the COVID issue and we've got to get our business back on its feet. People have to feel comfortable to go out and shop and go out to eat and do a lot of the other routine things that we have; the city still has a lot of infrastructure that we need to get addressed, and the underfunding of the pension for both police and fire is a huge issue, and so those are the bucket of items that I think are critical here facing Quincy in the next four years.
What makes you the best candidate for mayor?
I'm a lifelong resident here in Quincy. My wife, Sharon, and I, we've raised our three sons here. They've all graduated from the high school like I have and my wife. My oldest son and his wife have a baby. They're now raising their daughter here in Quincy. Quincy has a tremendous amount of assets and resources. Quincy has remained a hub for building materials and supplies; we are a hub for industrial. Look at our large industrial businesses in town. They're huge. They're strong good employers. We also have developed over the last decade or longer, Quincy's become a medical destination center. There are fewer medical issues that any of us could have that we have to leave town for. And we have well over 300 jobs, primary-wage jobs that are available to skilled workers today so Quincy's got the assets to grow and to thrive again. I want to lead Quincy out of COVID, and I want to build back our bases to have Quincy completely, not just the city but the Quincy community, back to a thriving community, and I think I've got the skill set with the experience to bring that together.
What assets would you like to see in the Quincy Riverfront Master Plan? Would you like to see more private development or more public assets like bike paths and nature trails?
First of all, I think the riverfront development plan is good because it's a major asset for our community, and to have a group that's been involved with planning and looking at different options is helpful as we go forward. It's just like having a financial budget for a business or the community: You need to have a plan so it's not just a gut reaction of "let's go do something here." There's well thought-out plans and steps. I think the bike trails, the walking trails (and) all of that's fine. Those are other things that we probably take for granted that are going to continue to be developed. The riverfront-specific plans, I think we've got to start pulling in private partners to help with the development. We don't have surpluses within the city, the county or the park district to do it alone, and each of those organizations or government entities has different priorities that nobody else (has.) Quincy's got the infrastructure (and) well, the park district's not going to help us with that (and) the other citizens don't want to, so we've got to balance our financial resources, which are already then limited because of COVID for about a year. But the overall plan, I think it's helpful. I'm encouraged by different developments. I'd like to see more of the anticipated uses for any phase of that just to help prioritize what's first, second and third.
What ideas do you have to increase Quincy's population to 45,000 by 2030?
I'm supportive of the (45x30 plan.) As a matter of fact, I'd like to see that we could get to 60,000 people (but) I don't think that it's going to happen in the next four years. The one unique feature that Quincy has that a lot of communities honestly would die for is we've got open-skilled positions available not just in our large industrial companies but we also have within the medical community, our largest employers, if you will. They all have a need for additional skilled workforces that we don't have locally. We've got to help attract those skills to our community. They'll buy homes, they'll live, they'll shop and they're going to be like you and I operating here in town, so I think targeting different pockets throughout the country. And we don't have to go to either coast; I think we can do it in a regional area. There are pockets of these skilled workers that for whatever reason, their employer had to have reductions in workforce. Well, let's target that area and show where people can start working within a couple weeks when they come to Quincy.
How would you address the number of vacant, residential properties in Quincy? Is this just a matter of investing more in the fix-or-flatten program, or do you have other ideas?
I do think the fix and flatten program has been successful in Quincy. I think for the most part the aldermen, especially in the wards that use the fix-and-flatten program, are very happy with that. Being on the school board and some other special committees that (QPS Superintendent Roy Webb) has assigned me to, I think there's an area of this town with the affordable housing that a lot of units are not up to par. They're not up to the standard that we even have in our city code. I think we need to do more inspections for those types of properties, and I'd like to see developers add more affordable housing to the community. There's no reason in some of our downtown buildings that we can't add two, four (or) six affordable housing units on a floor or within a building. I don't think we want to take a building and make it an affordable housing property. I think we need to just infill new affordable housing into some of the downtown buildings. But as you started with the question, also with some of the other homes throughout the area, some of them can be redeployed or reconfigured to do affordable housing or even some empty lots after the fix-and-flatten program. We could give an incentive to a builder who's willing to build affordable housing there. I think it would also long-term help the neighborhoods develop.
The 1% food and beverage tax was rolled out this month. Do you think the city should've waited to initiate the tax until COVID-19 mitigations died down?
The timing I think people could have a question on. Overall, I like the idea of a 1% food and beverage tax. I look at that really as an opportunity tax because if you want to increase tourism and visitors to Quincy and you want to increase or attract more people to relocate to Quincy, we need to have a fund to help market and make those attractions. I looked at that 1% as going to be our tool to help complete that task. Originally, it was supposed to start in mid-2020, and it was pushed back to January. In talking to a lot of the restaurant owners in November and December, they are incurring costs to update their point of sales programs to allow that tax, and so for them to take it out, they would have another cost to do it. For the most part, that's a pass-through tax, so from the business owners that I've talked to working that are collecting that 1% food and beverage tax, they didn't want to change it again because it just would've added more cost to them. So I think it's been accepted, and now it's up to the city to make sure we invest those monies wisely.
Are there any changes you'd like to make to garbage and recycling services in Quincy?
I know the mayor just mentioned something yesterday about glass recycling that Alderman Awerkamp brought up an idea from I believe a Kansas City recycler. I think anything along recycling that we can do will be helpful. Now again, is it a lot more expensive than with the trash? We've got to manage that, but recycling I think is something that's going to be good not only for our community but our natural resources so what we could do what's affordable that doesn't put too much of a burden I think is worthwhile. We need to, I think, review those (garbage) options. Does the city belong in that business? Should that be private? The problem is we have garbage and we have to make sure it's removed on a regular basis and recycling is not something that not everybody is using now. I'd like to see more use of recycling, but we've got to make it attractive and affordable to the people.
The City Council recently decided to evaluate a business development district as a means of offering economic support to the Quincy Mall and adjacent property. Do you support this tool, or are there other economic development aids that could benefit the area?
The downtown historic district has a separate program themselves and the business owners in the downtown district, they were in support of it. It's an added tax that they're adding to their own property. They're fine with it, and I think we can see some success in how that program's been developed. This midtown (district) is just being discussed now. It's not been approved yet. I need to learn more about it still, but if it's working in the same type of structure as we've proven in the historic business district, it's absolutely something we ought to take a look at.
Sixth Street Corridor is one of the projects aimed at improving pedestrian and bicycle transportation in downtown Quincy. Is this a worthwhile investment to revitalize downtown?
I absolutely think that it makes sense. If you look at communities our size, smaller (or) larger, that have a thriving downtown or a thriving shopping district in their community, St. Louis has multiple units, and they've done similar developments closing off streets similar to what we're talking about here in Quincy. So I think yes, any kind of improvement like that will help attract more people and more businesses to the general area and I support that. Does that come out of the business district budget? Does it come out of the city? We've got to work together to find the right mix for that, but the ideas I think are definitely of interest to me to continue to evaluate.
Tourism funding from the state dropped significantly during the pandemic. What ways can Quincy promote itself to Chicago, Quad Cities, St. Louis, etc?
Quincy has a strong heritage in quite a few areas. Lincoln had a law office. As a matter of fact, the building that his law office was housed is still here on Washington Square. We talk about the Lincoln-Douglas debates, which most students I think throughout the country are aware of. This last year, 2020, you heard a lot about Lincoln throughout the country (and) I think we need to help focus and develop more of the Lincoln connection to Quincy. The other thing that's related to Lincoln is the Underground Railroad, so I'd like to see that we focus on the unique tourism strengths that Quincy has that nobody else (has.) We know that Hannibal has Mark Twain. Nobody takes that away from them. We have Lincoln. We were a key player in the Underground Railroad, we have a lot of the larger electronics, the first car radio was developed in Quincy, Bill Lear who went on to form Learjet, was from Quincy. We got Thomas Baldwin, we got Parker Gates (and) we have Elmer Wavering. We've got several people with historical ties here. Quincy had a significant role with the Mormon religion when they were coming through Quincy. We have so many of those unique things I'd like to see us develop that to that market. The other thing you asked is how we're going to market that to the Quad Cities or to the other events (but) we don't necessarily need to market that far away. There's over 1 million people in a normal year visiting Hannibal. What does it take for us to get 100,000 of those people per year to come up a half hour north to come visit Quincy? So I think we've got a better opportunity to try to attract some people to come here, then we don't have to advertise to travel 500 miles. Things like that I'd like to do. I've also talked to some of the tourist people working in tourism (and) they think that we could attract people without a new program, but if we can coordinate when we have our Quincy Symphony, when we have the tours of the historical homes, when we have other events that we had in Quincy (and) if we can package that during a week or over several days, we can probably attract busloads of people to come and spend a few days, do these events, spend time in our hotels, eat meals (and) shop.
A portion of the cannabis tax revenue was recently voted to be set aside for the fix-or-flatten program. Should new income be set aside for specific purpose/projects?
It's coming down because we've lost some of the other retailers, so we have to be careful targeting all of the money for programs. The city needs many to operate, and I also am concerned to make sure that we can maintain infrastructure (and) ongoing infrastructure improvements each year.
How should the city respond to businesses that may not be in compliance with regional COVID mitigations? Should there have been fines or penalties imposed?
To me, it's the degree of what are they not following. Being on the school board, I can tell you that we get an update from the Adams County Health Department, we get an update from CDC, we get an update from Illinois Department of Education and several other groups. In the last year, there's not been one time that all those groups had an identical message. And our local medical providers, first of all I think we need to thank Jerrod (Welch) and Adams County Health Department and his staff because I think they've done a phenomenal job educating, informing, tracking (and) trying to manage this pandemic locally. I know from a school standpoint, which is my closest current activity with what recommendations do we make regarding COVID, we have proved that we're a large school district, we're one of the few in the state that are operating in-person teaching (and) we have proven that that does not spread COVID. Our schools are safe, our students, our staff have remained (and) we aren't spreaders. Now are there people that get sick, yes, but they live in the community. Should there be any more penalties, I think you'd have to look at a very specific case for me to really say on that one we should or shouldn't. I think people for the most part are being prudent. My family eats out a lot, so even when some restaurants were open or they're opened up again, we still haven't gone to eat out. We'll do carry-out. So I think every individual and family has to make their own decisions as to what they feel is most appropriate to deal with COVID.
How should the city move forward with managing police and fire pensions without a considerable burden to the taxpayers?
That's I think one of my strengths. I have worked on similar pension problems in businesses and have come up with very affordable solutions for businesses. The issue is that government has more strings attached as to what a government entity like the city can and can't do so I've got to work as mayor with the state to explain this is what we did in business to fix a similar problem. If we could do this within the city, I'd need these strings cut or eased up so we can operate it, and I can show how it's not with any additional risk to the city, the pension fund itself, etc. So yes, I feel very confident. Now when you've got to get the state what financial tools you can use, that's not going to happen overnight. That's going to take a year or two to work through. I'm willing to work with our state legislator and even the governor because if I can show how this works for our police and fire pension, we know the state has other pension problems that are even greater, and I think this program could help on those as well.
Are there any other specific ways the city can support its businesses during the pandemic?
They've had those loan programs that they've offered periodically. I believe a lot of that money came from federal and the COVID response to the pandemic. I think those are smart, helpful ways to help the smaller businesses. I don't have any other specific ideas to offer that, but I was very pleased to see those programs being presented and apparently they're being utilized quite well from the business community, so I think they're well-received.
How would you prioritize street and infrastructure improvements?
I think they are. I've met with Mayor Moore, I've met with (Director of Utilities and Engineering) Jeffrey Conte and there's a master plan and my understanding is 2021, because of the financing, that the city pulled together here in the last, I think, two years, this year 2021 will have some very significant infrastructure improvements. The key with ongoing funding for the city is the dollars coming in and what can we do to invest (and) how much of that can we do on a regular basis to build out or repair our infrastructure. I do like what they started several years ago. Instead of just redoing the surface of the road, they go in and they take a look at "OK, let's redo the curbs, let's do the water, let's take a look at the sewers and whatever needs to be replaced (and) let's fix it all now. It used to be they'd redo the street and inadvertently it wasn't a few months later that you saw a crew out there digging up a hole to fix a water pipe so not that it guarantees that won't ever happen but it's a good way to replace several blocks at a time for all of our infrastructure.
Should Quincy's municipal elections be nonpartisan?
I've been a Republican. I've run as a Republican when I was on the County Board, the school district is nonpartisan, GREDF was nonpartisan and the ambulance board was basically nonpartisan. I've run either way so I think again, for the most part, if you as a candidate, if you show what your experience is, this is what I want to do (and) this is what I did do, I think as long as any candidate can educate the voters as to who they are and what they want to do, the partisan part of the decision is probably less interest. It's when you don't know the people (and) don't have the experience, I think you start relying on the partisan side to give you an idea "OK, if they say they're a Republican or they say they're a Democrat, then I can anticipate them making decisions along these lines. So again if you have inexperienced people running, having a partisan election is probably still helpful. If you have more experienced people running proven with what they can do, it's probably less of an issue.