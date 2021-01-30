Why did you decide to run for mayor?
My car needs new shocks. I've got a garage full of glass bottles, although recently the city council took some action on that, and I just felt that during the pandemic that we could do better and we could do more. And so I just kind of looked at what was going and thought we're at a crossroads and we can really take Quincy to the next level and I wanted to be a part of that.
What are the biggest issues facing the city of Quincy and what would you do to address them?
The way I look at city services coming out of the city government is what impacts me in a 24-hour period. So I drive down the streets, I might need fire and safety, and I pay taxes and I drink water from the tap, so the way that I see city government working is it's a service to people who pay taxes. And we're looking at, right now, crumbling roads and infrastructure. However, I think the bigger problem is the lack of communication and maybe the misunderstanding of communication coming out of city government because there is actually a road program and the city is doing work on the city streets, but when I'm out talking and meeting people, the first thing they say is fix the potholes. And here's the thing, we've been saying that for years and no one in City Hall is behind a desk saying "let's go make some more potholes today." They're trying to fix them, and so I think there are good people doing good work but I think that the messaging isn't getting out, and so that's a unique skill that I bring to the table as I've spent years and years in communication and I think that City Hall needs a better communication plan to say this is when your road is going to be fixed or this is the plan that we have for roads and here's why and here's how much it's going to cost and here's the timeline for it. So I feel really comfortable with being able to be a mayor and a leader that is very transparent and someone who can say I hear your situation and your problem (and) here's how it's getting fixed.
What makes you the best candidate for mayor?
I'll come back to I think we need a bold direction, I think we need better communication, I think we need transparency in government (and) I think I have a really unique set of past careers. I've learned new jobs I've done different things. I have a broad skillset and I think that I would be the best candidate because I want to fix the potholes and I want to develop the riverfront and I firmly believe we can do both at the same time.
What assets would you like to see in the Quincy Riverfront Master Plan? Would you like to see more private development or more public assets like bike paths and nature trails?
I'd like to see everything. I've been following the Quincy Next plan pretty closely and the ideas coming out of it are from the community. Some are recommended from a consultant group but really the community has participated and has said "well maybe not a dog park but maybe more of a riverwalk" and we've started to narrow down some of those things and I think it's absolutely imperative that we develop the riverfront. It has so much ripple power if we can get something down at the riverfront that attracts people here. That's really the game that we need to play right now, especially after the pandemic, is we need vitality, we need something that is going to boost every sector of our city and the riverfront development project can do that. It's going to take some time and it's going to take some financing and some partnerships, but it definitely is something we need to move forward on.
What ideas do you have to increase Quincy's population to 45,000 by 2030?
I have two answers for that: John Wood Community College and Quincy University and here's why. Just a little bit less than half of the graduates of Quincy University stay in this community. Quincy itself is already attracting a young demographic to its city. We just have to figure out how to integrate them more and keep them here. John Wood traditionally is (where) some people come here and they're recruited here maybe for an athletic them or they come here from outside of Quincy. And a lot of people are Quincyans but John Wood and QU have the very unique avenue of attracting someone here who can get an internship that can turn into a job, they buy a house in Quincy, they stay, maybe they raise a family (and) maybe they open a business. We already have kind of this hidden gem if you would in bringing young people to Quincy but we really haven't focused on that as a city. We've let QU do its own thing with recruiting and admissions and we celebrate the students once they're here but we need to increase keeping them here so that's one aspect. They're already coming so let's keep them in Quincy.
How would you address the number of vacant, residential properties in Quincy? Is this just a matter of investing more in the fix-or-flatten program or do you have other ideas?
When I read (about land banks) I was actually really surprised that there was 1,900 vacant properties. I think fix and flatten. that's been around for a long time (and) I think it went on pause for a little bit but it's successful. But I'll tell you what's more important than that is providing safe and affordable housing for people. I was just talking about when we bring students here and we want to try to recruit them and keep them here. There is a definite gap in housing that a young professional can afford and so I think increasing fix and flatten if the structure itself is unlivable, we should do something with it and get it so that it's not a safety hazard but we also need to really focus on is there any way to rehab properties so that they can be affordable for our younger population and I think that's really important and I think that's the direction that we have to go.
The 1% food and beverage tax was rolled out this month. Do you think the city should've waited to initiate the tax until COVID-19 mitigations died down?
I really do support the 45x30 plan. I think it's a good plan, I think it has really good bones to it (and) I think it's a good structured a way to attract people here and paying for marketing. So when the City Council was debating holding that off even further (and) they already decided to wait on it during the more dangerous time of the pandemic, although do we know if we're really out of that or not, but I think that 1% of people who are currently visiting our restaurants and bars, it's enough to help fund the program. It's not enough to break the bank of someone who's going out for a meal so I think it's a perfect answer and the program and I was very happy that the council decided to keep it going. I don't think we need to pause it. I think we've had a lot of establishments in Quincy that quite frankly they're still open. The dining rooms are open, they're still serving patrons so I don't feel that it is enough right now to put it on pause. I will say I do completely understand that small businesses are having a tough go of it and I think that (through) the pandemic we really need to pay attention to that, but I will say the planning and development office has done a great job giving grants and getting some help and assistance to our small businesses. Do we need more of that? Absolutely but it's not the time right now to put any kind of revenue stream into Quincy on hold. It just simply is not time.
Are there any changes you'd like to make to garbage and recycling services in Quincy?
I'd like recycling to really be recycling. So my understanding is right now our recycling stream, part of it is still going to the landfill. I think we have a responsibility to this area and to our environment to have a true, real recycling program. So any changes to it, I'll tell you right now I would not be in favor of privatizing garbage and recycling. I think that that is a service from the city. I think if we privatize, sure you might be able to guarantee the rates for a period of time but after that they would go up significantly. We've seen that time and time again so I think we really need to look at our recycling program and do we need to look at the garbage? We went to a tote service and a flat fee but you could also buy garbage stickers. There seems to be a lot of different choices which I think is good. Again, I think it's back to communication. Does everyone in Quincy truly really understand where is your plastic applesauce container (and) where is it really ending up and is there something we can do to get back to a good recycling program? A fun story is that back in 1989 our recycling program (started) and so I've watched the evolution of this and I think could we bring in a true recycling center into Quincy. I think that's something we definitely need to explore and I'd like to see recycling increased. I'd like to say good job to Alderwoman Katie Awerkamp who has brought to the council a glass recycling option and plan. I think we need to explore that and I think we need to go for it.
The City Council recently decided to evaluate a business development district as a means of offering economic support to the Quincy Mall and adjacent property. Do you support this tool or are there other economic development aids that could benefit the area?
I think it could. The great thing about it is there's a study that would happen prior to enacting this and I think it's very responsible government when you do spend money to do a study to see if, and you get that money back at the end, but I do think that's responsible. I think that it's a good idea. I know that the proposal passed unanimously in city council and I would support any kind of opportunity to look at partnerships with private businesses or how can we all work together to make this good for Quincy and my understanding would be (an)enterprise district is similar to a TIF. There's just some little nuance differences so we have two TIF districts I believe in Quincy and we've seen the fruition of that (and) we've seen benefits from both of those so I think that this enterprise zone would be a good next step.
Sixth Street Corridor is one of the projects aimed at improving pedestrian and bicycle transportation in downtown Quincy. Is this a worthwhile investment to revitalize downtown?
Absolutely. It's so funny to me how I can see on social media people who visit, say, Chicago and they walk the Magnificent Mile, and of course before COVID and we'll get there again, but they'll walk blocks and blocks and blocks in a big city but when they come to Quincy, they'll want to park right in front of the business that they're visiting and there's parking two blocks away but it's too far away. I would love to see this community get back to a more walking and bicycling community. We definitely have the space (and) we definitely have the interest. It's unfortunate. I think our elementary schools are great. I think the school board did a great job except there are several schools where kids can't walk to and I think that was just one of the unfortunate pieces of getting that new school. What that would mean is making sure that the sidewalks are level and safe and making sure that the infrastructure there supports it as well but wouldn't it be great also to have electric bikes that you could rent? We see this in bigger cities or wouldn't it be great to have electric charging stations so that we could start working on not only our environment but also our health? It'd be great if we could bike around town and have a bike lane maybe on Maine Street or something like that. Talking about transportation in Quincy, I would really like to dig into our bus routes and our bus system and the way that we pay for our buses because again back to Quincy University students, I often tell them, "you know your student card can get you into the symphony if you'd like to go to a concert" and they say "well, professor, I don't have a car and our city bus system shuts down after 6 p.m." so I think there's a huge opportunity there to look at not only walking paths (and) bike paths (but) maybe a more efficient bus system. I would love to dig into that and take a look at that.
Tourism funding from the state dropped significantly during the pandemic. What ways can Quincy promote itself to Chicago, Quad Cities, St. Louis, etc?
The current convention and visitors bureau, (executive director Holly Cain) does such a fantastic job there. I know that she has shaken every tree to figure out how to efficiently and cost effectively market Quincy. As mayor, I would definitely support the tourism aspect of it. I would be willing to be an ambassador for Quincy and travel and research that and get into anything we can do to get people here. I did just see what was the latest, is it the Mid Century Modern? And I know there's also an art talking tour with the sculptures that are in front of each elementary school. There are unique ways that we can even just have tourists in town and all of that is good. All of that marketing is good.
A portion of the cannabis tax revenue was recently voted to be set aside for the fix-or-flatten program. Should new income be set aside for specific purpose/projects?
I think there are so many programs in Quincy that are worthy of money and funding and deeper investigation into it. The fix and flatten is great. I would really like to see the Human Rights Commission take a little bit stronger role. In fact, I would like to take a look at all of the commissions. In my investigating and learning more about what the commissions do and who's on them and what their missions are, I think that there are some that might look good on a website but they haven't been given the tools to really do what they want to do. And I've had a chance to visit with a couple people on a few commissions and I think we need to strengthen our Human Rights Commission. They actually are tasked with looking at housing complaints and landlord disputes and things like that, which they really haven't delved into that a little bit, so would it take money say from the cannabis tax to do that? I would have to do some more investigating. I'd also like to strengthen the relationship with the library. What a hidden gem we have in our Quincy Public Library and I think the city needs to work a little bit closely with them to make sure that they have what they need, so to say would I split the tax as to what it's aimed for right now, no I think it's a good opportunity to look at what else needs funding and what else is a priority for sure.
How should the city respond to businesses that may not be in compliance with regional COVID mitigations? Should there have been fines or penalties imposed?
That's the million dollar question. During the pandemic, we all were traumatized. We all sat and watched what was happening on both coasts, and when it started to come into our community, we either responded with fear or perhaps with defiance and I'll tell you a little story before I answer your question. I was pretty concerned. I had a transaction with a business that I needed to do, and I was a little concerned about the person that I would be working with because I did see on social media that they were not worried about the virus and were not masking and were quite vocal about it and I on the other hand took it very seriously and I put a mask on and that's how I responded to the pandemic. So I contacted this business and I said I need to come and make a transaction with you. Would you be so kind as to wear a mask when I'm there? And I was quite frightened because I thought on social media they're saying that they would not and when I called and talked to this person one on one they said, "absolutely, I'll wear a mask (and) I'll even come out to the car for the transaction." So I tell you that story to say the whole response to the pandemic has divided our community but face-to-face and person-to-person, we are still Quincy and we still treat each other with respect and with deference and that story will always stick in my heart, because it showed me that no matter what we think we see on social media, we still care about each other. So I think that getting back to your question that there's legality. First of all, what is legal what is enforceable? I think the city's approach about education was a good idea. I don't think it was early enough, and again I think it was so unfortunate in my opinion that it came to the split that we saw in the city of Quincy because that's not who we are. When we were fighting the floods, we filled sandbags and we put them on levees and shoulder-to-shoulder and Quincy to-Quincy person and that's how we need to approach this pandemic, because we can do it together and a mask is just like a sandbag. We're facing a health emergency and some people are saying sandbags don't work and some people are saying let's put the sandbags up so I think we've all, over time, I think a lot of people who were very nervous about wearing a mask at first have come around to saying OK this is something we can do for each other.
How should the city move forward with managing police and fire pensions without a considerable burden to the taxpayers?
I was out talking with voters and a gentleman suggested that moving forward, anyone hired in those departments should not get a pension. Here's what I'll say to that, a pension is a promise and if we're going to ask someone to run into a burning building, we better take care of their health insurance, their retirement and their job. And I feel very strongly that the promise made to someone who is in that kind of work is a promise made. Now I will say managing the pension debt is a state problem and there's not a lot the position of mayor can do legally with that so I defer on the side of the taxpayer who is our employee and who works hard, and so I'm in favor of fulfilling our obligation for the pensions and we owe it to the people who we've said yes this is what we'll do for you if you do this job for us. And so I'm going to toss the pension back on our state legislators. It's their responsibility to fix this.
Are there any other specific ways the city can support its businesses during the pandemic?
I think that again we used to have a very robust restaurant association in Quincy and I don't know if that is as active as my memory serves and as it used to be. I just thought there was a better way other than getting into one side or the other, I'd like to see maybe a cooperation. Maybe someone who owns a big manufacturing (business), maybe they can pick a restaurant. Now we're opening back up again so this is a little bit hypothetical but how would I have approached it say three or four months ago? Maybe getting a big manufacturer who says "OK, I'm going to adopt a small local restaurant for a month and feed my employees lunch every day." I think there were creative and innovative ways that we could have still had the restaurant producing its product and maybe not being sold to the public. I think when people say that you can't prove that you got COVID in a restaurant, we can't prove that you can't prove that because we really didn't do contact tracing other than voluntary people saying this is where I was. And very quickly, people stopped saying where they were so that was just an unfortunate situation but I think hindsight is 20/20 and I think there could have been a little bit more creative ways to really support businesses. Now the good news is (although) I think we've lost two or three businesses, I think there was a bridal shop (and) Family Video (and) I know that Sprouts closed but I think there were going to reopen and I apologize if there is someone else that I missed that is closed because I really try to pay attention, but it seems to me like everyone has at least scraped through. Now again, do we need another round? Is there more PPP coming? Do we need another grant? We definitely need to look at that.
How would you prioritize street and infrastructure improvements?
I believe that there is the multimillion dollar plan right now that the city is working through, and I might be misinformed on this but I've heard that aldermen can put in for street improvements in their wards. And my question is, and I don't know the answer to this, but are they then prioritized or is it they use the money that each ward gets for the infrastructure even if they don't really need it? I say that because I saw a street that was paved (and) that it was in okay shape but there are worse streets than that so I would set up a priority where it's the most traveled streets in the worst condition that get the help first.
Should Quincy's municipal elections be nonpartisan?
We'll bring this interview completely full circle because at the very beginning you asked why did I get into the race and part of the reason was that the current City Council didn't give an issue that is a voter's choice to the voters. So the City Council had an opportunity to put on the ballot a nonpartisan government and that city group instead decided among themselves that we didn't get the choice as voters as citizens of Quincy. So I fully think that it has to go before the voters. Would I be in favor of it? Absolutely I would be in favor of it. I think that city government should be concerned with the taxpayer, with being responsible with the taxpayer's money, with serving its citizens and the basic needs that citizenry has and that's our choice, that's the voter's choice so let's get it on the ballot and see what people in Quincy think about it.