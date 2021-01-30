Why did you decide to run for mayor?
I decided to run for mayor because I looked at where the city's at, I considered the experience that I had being on the council for 16 years and just felt that I could help. Having an experienced person in the mayor's office from day one would be a benefit to the city and frankly I just love the city. I enjoyed my time on city council and I think I did a pretty good job so I kind of thought that being in the mayor's seat was kind of a natural progression.
What are the biggest issues facing the city of Quincy and what would you do to address them?
I think our biggest issue is trying to give back to some of our fundamental services and services that we provide our constituents and that's making sure we maintain our infrastructure and continue some of the progress that we made there. We need to make sure that all of our infrastructure systems are maintained and doing what we need them to do for our people and then we also need to see what the effect of COVID is going to be on our city finances and our operations and our processes moving forward. I think there will be a significant impact, so I think what we probably need to do is not take a wait and see (approach). We want to be proactive, but let's see what happens on the other side of COVID about where our revenues end up. Which revenues are always going to be a big challenge and they always are a big challenge so I think the biggest thing we have to do is maintain what we've got, set a good solid foundation (and) see where we're at moving forward with where our revenues are because everything else will hinge off of what money we have to spend on the services and things that we provide our citizens.
What makes you the best candidate for mayor?
I think what makes me the best candidate for mayor is again I always like to take a common sense approach to city government. I don't mind having open and honest discussions about anything to do with city business. I enjoy discussing city issues and topics and I invite debate and passionate advocacy for people's stances. I don't have a problem having discussions with the council rather than trying to dictate to the council or to the citizens. So I think the openness is a big thing. I think my life experience has made me kind of a real person. I haven't had that exactly straight path to where I'm at today. It's been a few curves, bumps and bruises and things like that. I think it makes me more relatable to the citizenry of Quincy, and I think the biggest thing that makes me ready to go is I have recent experience in the city government (and) I have relevant experience. All my service to city government has been with the city. Obviously, I've had community involvement with other boards and other volunteer capacities: the American Legion (and) I can list all of those. But I think you take the whole package and I think that recent, relevant and direct experience that makes me ready to do the job on day one is probably the most important thing. All the relationships that we've been able to achieve over those 16 years whether they be business, personal involvement relationships and city relationships (and) all of that. I'm kind of a regular Quincy person and I think that gives me an advantage and, again, because in the long term or the bottom line of everything, Quincy is us Quincy's its people and I like to think I have a pretty good relationship with the city of Quincy and the people of Quincy.
What assets would you like to see in the Quincy Riverfront Master Plan? Would you like to see more private development or more public assets like bike paths and nature trails?
When I was on council, I did vote to fund the strategic plan and one of the, I guess you would say, caveats to that is when we started moving forward with it, when we moved into the larger aspects of the plan such as the riverfront and other district development and things like that is that a number of aldermen at the time wanted to make sure that we had private buy-in or nonlocal tax dollar buy-in very early into the project so that the local taxpayer is not on the hook if things don't work as well as we'd hoped. I tried to go to as many of the online events that they've had talking about the riverfront and the other development and I have to say the plans they have, they look great. I understand what we're looking at, but I would really like to see more private buy-in or at least a commitment that if we do this, we're for sure going to have that buy-in from a private sector so it's not just taxpayer dollars at risk. And I think once that happens, that will affect the return on investment that the taxpayer can make so if we can get that return on investment by having those private dollars invested and get the return on investment for the taxpayer then it becomes a feasible project in my mind. Until that point, I think we have other challenges that we need to address before we get into a project of that length.
What ideas do you have to increase Quincy's population to 45,000 by 2030?
I think there's a number of things the city can do to try to get people here, and I think if you get people here, Quincy sells itself. It's a beautiful community. We have a lot going for us (and) a lot of amenities that larger communities have. We have a flourishing arts community, museums, festivals, all of those types of things that people really enjoy and make for a great quality of life (and) medical facilities that are second to none. So all of those things are already here, so in order to get people here, there's a number of things I would like to see out of the city (to) help with or take a leadership position on or at least a partnership position on. One of the things, and this sounds very simple (and) I'm a guy that looks at you can win a ball game by hitting singles and doubles you don't always have to hit a home run, so we look at what I call the "low-hanging fruit" of getting people to Quincy. That'll be a twofold benefit. We get people here (and) we sell our city but we also get them filling our hotel beds and we get them going to our restaurants and buying goods and services on their visit. One of the things I want to look at is, and other cities have done this, have a sports advisory committee to where we work with our partners that own the facilities and get more sport tournaments here because those are easy dollars to get. Again, we get people here and they see what Quincy has to offer. I want to revive some of the festivals and events that we used to have. Obviously, COVID had a negative impact on that but I want to help make sure we get those all back up and running and some other events that we had in the past. Maybe (we) try to revive some of those (and) get some input from the community and see what they would want to revive. We've already seen a revival of the karting event that TNT has done. That's wonderful. Perhaps we could look at getting back into maybe even the Free Fall Festival or something like that that brings people here that helps us sell our city. But one of the biggest things and I think one of the easiest things we can do is Illinois has some attractive things for veterans. What I would like to see is put a little effort into is trying to get veterans to come to Quincy because we are in Illinois (and) there's some property tax advantages for certain segments of the veteran population. The state has what they call the Illinois Veterans Grant that's funded once in a while, sometimes it's not but that's free public education and tuition for a veteran that comes back to the community and, of course, we have all of the veteran groups that are very active at Quincy: the American Legion, Amvets, Veterans of Foreign War (and) there's a bunch more that I'm missing. And we have the medical facilities at the VA clinic and then if the veteran needs it, he can progress into a veterans home so I think if we spend a little time and effort trying to get people to come back here in all of those different things, the festivals and the events, that gets people here and sells our city. Having direct people recruited to our city could be an aspect of the veteran program and as far as the 45x30, like I said I think that's a great plan and I should say a great initiative. I'm just not sure paying people to come here is going to be beneficial long term.
How would you address the number of vacant, residential properties in Quincy? Is this just a matter of investing more in the fix-or-flatten program or do you have other ideas?
I believe that the fix-or-flatten program that has been instituted by the city council has worked well. It protects people's property rights, there's an objective process in place to acquire the property if it's a continual problem with due process. Fix-or-flatten follows that process but it also gets the property back on the tax roll by putting it out to bid not long after it's seized. I'm a proponent of keeping the fix-or-flatten program at the level that it is at minimum and perhaps expanding it to include more properties as the funds become available.
The 1% food and beverage tax was rolled out this month. Do you think the city should've waited to initiate the tax until COVID-19 mitigations died down?
I believe that the food and beverage tax should be at the minimum delayed until we get our food and beverage retailers back up and running to previous levels and get past the COVID mitigation period. I was a big proponent when council took this up from a citizen standpoint. I'm not in favor of it being instituted until we're past this crisis, if at all.
Are there any changes you would make to garbage and recycling services in Quincy?
As far as garbage and recycling go, when I was on City Council that was a major discussion point a few years ago. At that time, I was a proponent of complete privatization of the services. Right now, we are in a couple contracts (and) the City Council just bought new trucks, so I think to do anything in the short term is probably not fiscally sound to do. I'd like to see the trucks depreciated fully out, make sure that all of our contracts are fulfilled and all that kind of thing. Maybe at a later date we can talk about that again but frankly I would want to go through the entire process again of engaging the community and seeing what the feedback is. Like I said, we went through the process before and it became very clearly that the community did not want to see significant changes in the way we do garbage and recycling. I would like to see small changes in recycling, hopefully get glass being able to be accepted and things like that, but as far as a major shift on the short term, I doubt that that will happen. I won't be proposing that right away if we did do something like that. What I would like to see is the folks in Central Services that do garbage and recycling, I would like to beef up our maintenance side and get those folks moved over to perhaps another concrete crew, a nuisance abatement crew (or) maybe another tree crew because we're falling behind on some of that maintenance for a lack of bodies. So I think we need to, if we do make a change like that, I would like to see us reutilize those human resources maybe in a different way.
The city council recently decided to evaluate a business development district as a means of offering economic support to the Quincy Mall and adjacent property. Do you support this tool or are there other economic development aids that could benefit the area?
That's near and dear to my heart because that is part of the ward I represented for 16 years. If it's a choice between a TIF district or a business development district, I think the business development district is more attractive because it doesn't take any potential increase in property tax revenue off the table for not only the city but the school board, park district, John Wood (and) all those players that make up your property tax bill. So that's an attractive part. I got pretty good information on the business development district. I know it's kind of a new thing to Quincy. It works very similar though in my mind to what we do in the district with the SSA tax. It's kind of a self-imposed tax on that property that kind of stays and is administered by the city to improve a certain area so that to me has some attraction. It will not take money away from the city coffers at all, and it's kind of a decision that obviously has to go through a process and be approved and that money cannot be used on unapproved projects and the City Council would have approval of those projects so I think the business development district to me is a more attractive way to get there, and I think that would help that property and potentially the other unoccupied properties up and down Broadway.
Sixth Street Corridor is one of the projects aimed at improving pedestrian and bicycle transportation in downtown Quincy. Is this a worthwhile investment to revitalize downtown?
I'm probably going to keep going to this more often than you would like me to but being on the council for some time, I was fortunate enough we had, especially the past administration the Moore administration and even the one previous to that and actually all three mayors I've worked with put a lot of effort into the downtown, but we were very fortunate during the time that I was on there that we instituted a number of programs or enhanced programs that were already in place. The Central Business District Revolving Loan Committee I was chairman of for a number of years, that has been a very successful program to get people to help buy properties downtown. Rental Rehab has been very good and I think we need to continue that. As far as the pedestrian traffic and traffic flow, I think we've already talked about funding a study to do that in conjunction with the bridge development or we're talking about that. We need to do that. I think we need to make our downtown, I shouldn't say downtown but if we're going to make the district a neighborhood if you will, a walkable livable neighborhood, we need to continue down that path of making (it) pedestrian and non-automobile traffic friendly so the Sixth Street promenade project I think it seems like that as long as the property owners there are in favor of it, yeah we need to support that. As far as increasing non-automobile traffic, I think that's a good thing. Again, we have to see where the dollars come in and make sure that it fits into what we're doing, which is part of the strategic plan. I believe and we can get behind it I don't see a downside to it, I guess.
Tourism funding from the state dropped significantly during the pandemic. What ways can Quincy promote itself to Chicago, Quad Cities, St. Louis, etc?
I think there's a number of ways. I think one of the big ways that we can promote ourselves is frankly our cost of living. We see places, Chicago and east and west coasts and more urban areas, where property values are so high right now that somebody can sell a property there (and) have enough equity to come here and buy a property that may be millions of dollars in their area be hundreds of thousands or less here. So what I'm saying is as we try to get people to understand the financial advantages of coming to the area and then we also to try to get people to understand the quality of life advantages of coming to the area and the way we sell that again is we talk about what makes Quincy unique. For a town of our size to have the arts community that we have and the arts councils that we have and to have the museums and, again, the festivals and just everything that we do here, it's just big city living in a small town. And I think those two things are mutually attractive to me. You can have some of those amenities but you don't have to have some of the downside of living in a large city and I think that's what we sell for Quincy. Again, architectural tourism is something I think we need to keep working on so all of those things are selling points you try to get all of these little positives until you get a big positive of somebody moving and I think we work on that and we keep doing that.
A portion of the cannabis tax revenue was recently voted to be set aside for the fix-or-flatten program. Should new income be set aside for specific purpose/projects?
Obviously, we're going to earmark certain things in the budget or in budget discussions to certain areas of the budget, whether it be fix-or-flatten or general fund or whatever. The one thing I think, and this is something I've talked about during my whole time on council, one thing I think we do wrong a little bit or could be improved upon is that when we set up all these special little taxing areas, sometimes I think we make development its own thing over here (and) we make the district its own thing over here and we make the east end tax incentives their own thing over here. I understand why we need to do (that) and I agree with some of them but when we do that, we need to understand that we're basically showing the rest of the community (that) this is special and it puts a target on the back of some of those programs. It makes them controversial when they don't need to be so I would be in favor of let's kind of reevaluate every year about where we're at and what programs we're going to do and then we can, instead of having all these special things that are protected in some way pretty stringently, let's talk about every year about what services and where we're going to go with our budget and what we're going to fund. Now granted you got to have some continuity there for some of these programs. You can't say "well this year, I'm going to fund you but next year I may not." You have to give some continuity there, but in the same token I think we handcuff ourselves a lot of times when we earmark large sums of a revenue source to one particular thing for a long period of time. I think we have to be extremely careful with that so in the case of the fix-or-flatten program, I understand the need (and) I agree with the fix-or-flatten program. I think we have to be extremely careful, because you are taking people's property so you have to be extremely careful with it but I think until we catch up on some of those blighted properties, I think it was probably a good move but again we have to be extremely careful how we administer that program.
How should the city respond to businesses that may not be in compliance with regional COVID mitigations? Should there have been fines or penalties imposed?
No, we should never be more stringent than the state, of course. My thing is this as long as people take common sense precautions and I think sometimes some of the precautions we've been asked to take to small businesses throughout the state have been somewhat less than common sense and less than equally applied throughout the state. I'm not saying it's favoring an area. I think it was just kind of an emergency situation that people reacted to a certain way. Do I think that there's a reason to mitigate a risk and take precaution? Absolutely. There's no doubt about that but what those precautions are? That's somewhat up for debate. I think it comes to courtesy. Just do that courtesy of your fellow residents but as far as should we enforce? No, I think punishing people for just trying to survive is not something I would ever be in favor of.
How should the city move forward with managing police and fire pensions without a considerable burden to the taxpayers?
That is one of the major questions that has been discussed every year for the 16 years plus more than that I was involved. Every year, the City Council and the city talk about expenditures. Police and fire pensions are mandated and controlled predominantly by the state. The parameters of the benefits and how, they're dictated by the state (and) our levels of funding are dictated by the state. Those are promises we've made to those folks. I don't know too many police and fire just like I don't know too many teachers that get into their profession and say "oh wait, I'm in this profession for that pension" so I don't think it's a situation where people are trying to take advantage of anything. It's a promise that's been made to those workers and they deserve to have us take care of that. Having said that, it is a large amount of money the way it's set up for funding right now. It is an unfunded state mandate so it does create a big problem. We have seen some movement from the state about consolidating a lot of the downstate police and fire pensions and that consolidation has started but they haven't implemented anything just yet. We need to probably see how that affects it. Really (and) predominantly 100% of the pension funding today in those two segments comes from property taxes, and really one thing that we can do locally is talk about "OK do we start funding it with an additional fund somewhere else?" During my time on council, we did allocate some additional revenues that we experienced through gaming and green energy and all that to pensions when we had extra revenue and I say extra with quotations around it, when we had additional revenue we weren't counting on I guess you would say, and we did allocate that directly to pensions to try to catch up for that obligation that's looming. One thing that we need to do is just make sure that we have appropriate police and fire levels, which I think right now we're a little bit below staff on both services so we probably need to get to our allowed level by city code but to say that somebody's going to walk in and fix the pension problem, quote unquote fix the pension problem, in a year or two is probably not true until we get major movement from the state and I don't know what. As mayor, I would envision staying in close contact and this would be something on the front burner of every conversation I have with our state senator and state representatives to make sure. This is a potentially crippling obligation coming up on the horizon because of the underfunding that's happened in the past so I would stay in touch with our state rep and our state senators to make sure that we continue those lobbying efforts to get something changed about the funding makeup.
Are there any other specific ways the city can support its businesses during the pandemic?
I think again we keep educating to make sure that we're giving them all the information they can have. We want to be a clearing house for financial information grants or programs that are available at the local state and federal level. We want to make sure that we do our best to protect our citizens but also work with all the entities to increase that protection to everybody that comes to our city but also make sure that we're creating an environment to where they can keep operating at least at a minimum level. And hopefully those levels ramp up relatively quickly so we can keep our business going because I think sometimes, and obviously somebody contracting COVID-19 and passing away is horrible and nobody wants that, but I think sometimes we discount the mental and financial impact on people's lives that have put their life's blood into their business as well. I think sometimes we discount that there are more instances of mental health problems and more instances of business failing and things like that. I think sometimes we don't take as much notice of because of how horrible some of the health aspects of this are so the biggest thing we can do to help our businesses is educate, patronize them of course and make sure that we don't put more local road blocks into them doing business than are needed.
How would you prioritize street and infrastructure improvements?
I wouldn't cap it at street improvements but yes, I think infrastructure maintenance is probably one of the most important things we do just simply because the taxpayer investment in the infrastructures, and by infrastructures I mean streets, sidewalks, curbs, water distribution and our sewer systems, is the largest single investment that the taxpayer has made. I don't know how many hundreds of millions of dollars it's worth but it's worth a lot so I think it's incumbent upon us to try and maintain that asset as best we can. During my time on the council there's a number of us that have fought and tried to get more money put to infrastructure for years so every budget conversation would devolve back to talking about infrastructure typically. One thing I have to give the outgoing Moore administration for is they did make infrastructure maintenance more of a priority. We have about ($5 million to $6 million) a year in just maintenance alone, and that's usually an average, and when I started on council we were funding that at about $2.5 million or $2 million. In these last few years it's been up to $3.5 million plus there's been a capital expenditure program that identified a number of projects in every ward and allocated a good number of funds and as you mentioned there was the bond issue that took care of a number of infrastructure needs or at least tried to get us caught up on some of that deferred maintenance that needed to happen. I want to continue those efforts. To say there will be another large bond right away probably isn't accurate but I want to make sure we put the resources, the people and financial resources into maintaining that infrastructure simply because as a matter of maintaining an investment if nothing else but there's more to that. I think infrastructure is, if you'll pardon the pun, the foundation of everything that happens in Quincy. If we have good streets, clean streets, we have good water distribution and good water service, which we do and we take care of getting rid of our waste properly, that makes our city that much more attractive to other entities coming in. So I think there's a development function. There's a safety function of maintaining our infrastructure of having good streets. And water distribution (and) things like that do fight fires and get those fires and emergency situations so that really is what everything builds off of and I would as mayor continue to make sure that we fund that properly.
Should Quincy's municipal elections be nonpartisan?
When that came up on the City Council, I did vote in favor of that. It's difficult right now because I am a Republican. I believe in the ideals of the Republican Party. As I've said before, the first president I ever voted for was Ronald Reagan and he's kind of my hero but as far as at a local level, I think what probably needs to happen, (and) it doesn't need to be an arbitrary decision (and) it can't be an arbitrary decision by the council, I would like to see where we're at with it today. I would like to see where the community's at whether through a petition drive or to at least put it on the ballot at some point to see if the community really wants that. It's the community's decision. It's not the City Council or the mayor's decision, so I don't see any issue with putting it on the ballot at some point but I think one thing that would really get more people involved and wanting to explore that further would be a petition initiative can get started and then we can discuss that at the council level to getting that on the ballot, but on the surface I understand there's no real Republican or Democrat way to really fix a pothole if you will but I know that I value my conservative ideals and being part of the Republican Party pretty well. And I think there's a balance and it's a tough question frankly at the city level.