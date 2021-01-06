QUINCY — The consensus of those seeking and those who have held Quincy’s highest office was that the storming of the U.S. Capitol by hundreds of pro-Trump protesters on Wednesday was not a peaceful protest and, according to some, “despicable.”
The breaching of the Capitol by the protesters, some of whom were wearing riot gear and armor, came as Congress was working to certify the 2019 election of President-elect Joe Biden.
Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore said this was a day he never thought he would see in his lifetime.
“What we saw today is not a peaceful protest, and we have to make sure we represent our country in a way our forefathers would be proud of, and I don’t think we saw that today,” Moore said.
GOP candidates running for mayor in the 2021 consolidated election approved of peaceful protests but the upholding of the law when violence occurs.
Quincy Public Schools board member Michael Troup, who is running as a Republican, said it was a shame that something like this happened and that law enforcement has to intervene once protests stop becoming peaceful.
“We have a constitutional right for protest, but if it gets out of control, then people are breaking the law and action has to be taken,” Troup said.
Troup’s primary opponent, former Quincy Alderman Paul Havermale, agreed that the rule of law should be followed.
“I understand people’s emotions are running very high at the moment, but peaceful protest should always be the avenue to voice those concerns,” Havermale said.
Democratic mayoral candidate Brennan Hills called the breach “despicable” and everyone involved should be prosecuted to the full extend of the law. He added that the actions contradict the stances of the far right regarding the law.
“You can’t talk about law and order and then storm the Capitol Building,” Hills said. “It doesn’t work.”
Hills’ primary opponent, Nora Baldner, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Former Quincy mayors had differing views of the siege.
Former GOP Mayor C. David Nuessen said the protest was not much to worry about in the scheme of things compared with other violent protests in Minneapolis and Portland, which were prompted by highly controversial police shootings.
“For the most part, it was a rowdy bunch, but it was not a group, as far as I can tell, that has caused any kind of real damage,” Nuessen said.
Former Democratic Mayor Chuck Scholz said he was an election official proud of the professional, nonpartisan way the 2020 election was performed. He called on his GOP friends and colleagues to stand up and disavow Wednesday’s actions.
“It is heartbreaking, and I pray for our country that we can get past all this,” Scholz said.