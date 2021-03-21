QUINCY — With the 2021 local consolidated election about two weeks away, GOP mayoral candidate Mike Troup and Democratic mayoral candidate Nora Baldner are making one final push to win Quincy’s highest municipal office.
Although the candidates share similar stances on the most important issues affecting Quincy, such as addressing city’s crumbling infrastructure and working to grow the city’s population and workforce, the two mayoral hopefuls differ on the importance of previous political experience when leading the city forward.
Baldner said although she is not a career politician, she is the best candidate because she comes to the table with different ideas in addition to being a fiscal conservative and a moderate Democrat.
“I care about diversity, equity inclusion (and) I care about our poverty here in town, which has grown since the pandemic,” Baldner said. “I don’t think we fully realize that government was created to serve the people; it wasn’t created to be a for-profit corporation or for business.”
Troup said his 34 years of government experience in Adams County and 20-plus years in business makes him the right person to manage the city’s finances and fill the hundreds of job vacancies.
“There’s nothing within the city that I’m concerned that I don’t have the experience,” Troup said.
Troup said public safety, the economy and infrastructure were his top three issues affecting Quincy.
Regarding public safety, Troup said the recent criminal justice reform bill signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker will not be a good thing for communities like Quincy.
In particular, Troup took issue at a portion of the bill that would not allow a police officer to arrest a trespasser on a person’s property.
“So I would hope that we’re going to be able to get some amendments to that bill that will maintain the rights of the public and the residents and not just give all the rights over to the criminals,” Troup said.
However, Troup said there are elements of the bill Quincy already has complied with for the past few years, including the use of body cameras and the elimination of chokeholds.
Baldner identified pandemic recovery, infrastructure improvements and economic development as the top three issues.
In order to achieve growth, Baldner added that the city’s infrastructure must be prepared.
Baldner said low-income housing is a touchstone of her campaign and following the closure of the Eagle’s Nest Hotel, it is more important to address the city’s limited transitional housing and supported living group homes.
“That’s kind of under the radar,” Baldner said. “Not a lot of people are talking about that.”
She added that when she was a hiring manager, she would recruit young people to come to Quincy for work but would have a difficult time finding them housing that they could afford based on what the companies were willing to pay.
Therefore, Baldner said she would like to bring local landlord associations, home builders associations and agencies like the Salvation Army to the table to help bridge this financial gap.
Troup said he would like to see Quincy develop more affordable housing, possibly by selling lots acquired through the fix-or-flatten program that are beyond repair to developers or builders investing in residential housing. He added that he would also like to see affordable housing opportunities in some of the downtown buildings.
“I think everybody that lives in this town deserves adequate housing and doing that doesn’t really the cost the city,” Troup said. “It’s not like the city has to say, ‘okay, we’ve got to spend $5 million on this.’ ”
“The city doesn’t have to spend a dime on it,” he added.
“We just have to bring the right people to the table that are willing to do it. And I think that’s something that I would really like to see that happen in the first year when I serve as mayor.”