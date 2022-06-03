QUINCY — Over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the Adams County Sheriff's Department took part in the "Click it or Ticket" seat belt enforcement detail.
In 2021, Illinois had a 93.5% seat belt compliance rate, but unbuckled drivers and passengers still accounted for more than half of those killed in crashes. The "Click It or Ticket" campaign, administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation and paid for with federal highway safety funds, aims to change the behavior of those who still don't buckle up.
During the course of the detail, ACSD issued no citations for seat belt violations, but the did report the following:
• 6 uninsured motor vehicle citations
• 1 DUI arrests
• 1 FTA driving while license suspended warrant arrest
• 1 driving while license suspended citation
• 3 speeding citations
• 2 no valid registration citations
• 2 unlawful transportation of cannabis
• 1 no valid driver’s license
• 1 failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident
While the emphasis of the campaign is seat belt enforcement, the Adams County Sheriff's Department noted that they took these actions to help ensure Illinois roads are safer for everyone.