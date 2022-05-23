QUINCY — A small group of flag-carrying volunteers walked two and half miles Sunday morning from the Central Fire Station at North Ninth and Vermont to the National Cemetery on Maine Street, just east of 36th Street.
They walked and carried the remembrances of friends, family and fellow service members because — as Memorial Day approaches — they want to show why it’s important to remember the sacrifices made by military, veterans, first responders and their families.
The “Carry the Load” national relay, now in its 12th year, stretches across five regions of the country and will complete its journey this weekend with a two-day event in Dallas.
To get there, the 3,800-mile Midwest team traversed a course that started in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minn., and traveled through Milwaukee and Chicago and into Michigan, before heading back west through Ohio and Indiana.
After the two Quincy stops, the eight-person team’s 16th day was spent at five separate stops in Keokuk, Burlington and West Burlington, Iowa.
During their trek, volunteers such as Jeremiah Kincaid and Rodney Bennett will rotate between walking, biking, and traveling by bus.
“The main reason we’re here today is to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day,” said Kincaid, an Air Force veteran who spent his career at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas. “The way we see it, it’s not about going out and having picnics and drinks with your friends.
“We have these holidays to honor those who sacrificed their lives for us. In our organization we’re honoring not only the military but first responders as well.”
Bennett joined the tour from Mackinaw in Tazewell County, 20 miles southeast of Peoria. His hometown is Neponset in Bureau County.
“I’m here for all of our community veterans who have passed,” he said. “We have an Avenue of Flags at Floral Hill Cemetery (in Neponset). Every event throughout the year — whether it’s Veterans Day, Fourth of July, Flag Day or Memorial Day — we put out 200 flags.”
Bennett’s service includes five years active duty military police at Fort Benning, Ga., from 1990 to 1995, and another six years with the National Guard in air defense artillery.
“That’s why I’m here and who I’m here for; the load I’m carrying is for over 200 people (in Neponset), starting from the War of 1812,” Bennett said.
Jake Schaefer of Canton, Mo., is a heavy equipment operator for the Keokuk National Cemetery. He participated in Sunday’s Carry the Load tour stop because to him, “National cemeteries are very sacred to us veterans. No matter when they served, or what conflict they served in, we have very strict standards as far as maintaining the grounds, and we try to uphold those standards one hundred percent.”
Kincaid first participated in the Memorial May relay four years ago.
“The great thing is we’re meeting so many people along the way. Hearing their stories and about their loved ones,” he said. “No matter how tired you are from walking, you get a boost of motivation by talking with the families and seeing and hearing what it means to be doing what we’re doing. You don’t think about being tired or anything like that.”
