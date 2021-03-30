QUINCY — Ordinances to approve the creation of a business development district at the Quincy Town Center and to authorize the sales taxes associated with the district were approved by the city council on Monday.
The council waived third reading and approved the establishment of the district and the imposition of the district’s taxes by a 10-3 vote. Aldermen Dave Bauer, D-2; Jeff Bergman, R-2, and Mike Rein, R-5 voted against both measures. Alderman Ben Uzelac, D-7, was absent.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said the expedited approval was to make sure the 1% retail sales tax on businesses within the district would take effect July 1. Had the city submitted the necessary documentation to the Illinois Department of Revenue after April 1, the tax wouldn’t take effect until January 2022.
“We knew that the businesses involved in the district were very anxious to see this get in place and so we just didn’t want to delay it for six months when it was just a matter of expediting the review process by a week,” Bevelheimer said.
In addition to a retail sales tax, a 1% hotel-motel tax would be imposed on any future developments within the district. Bevelheimer said the idea of the program is to use this accrued revenue to improve existing business and recruit new businesses to the Quincy Town Center, formerly known as the Quincy Mall.
The business development district would not only cover the entirety of the Quincy Town Center but would include the former County Market building and the former Sears location.
Bauer asked if businesses within the district that don’t collect a sales tax would be eligible for any of the district’s revenue. Bevelheimer said any business in the district’s boundaries could make a request for money to expand their business.
Once it starts to come in, a portion of the sales tax revenue will be reimbursed to the city for hiring PGAV Planners in the amount of $25,000 to perform a feasibility study on the district.