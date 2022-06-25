QUINCY — Congresswoman Mary Miller, R-Oakland, made one final push to win Illinois' 15th Congressional District primary during a Save America Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds on Saturday, where she criticized the "establishment RINOs" of Congress.
In front of a crowd of thousands, the one-term Congresswoman said the farmers, workers, veterans of downstate Illinois are the pulse of America that Washington elitists choose to ignore.
"The left will never stop trying to destroy the MAGA movement," Miller said. "And the RINOs will lie to your face as they side with the Democrats that stabbed us in the back."
Miller, who faces five-time Congressman Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, in Tuesday's primary, said her opponent has supported red flag gun confiscation for years.
"Rodney Davis was the architect of the red flag laws," Miller said. "He has led the gun control efforts since 2019."
Miller also targeted Davis, who she dubs a RINO, or Republican in name only, for his support of amnesty regarding immigration. After accompanying former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Miller, to the southern border, Miller said she realized how much of an invasion problem the country is facing.
"My opponent Rodney Davis worked with Adam Kinzinger to push amnesty for illegal immigrants," Miller said. "Friends, amnesty is a dog whistle to amp an invasion up even more."
GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado said if voters want a fighter, Miller is the candidate.
"If you want someone who has your Constitutional rights at the forefront of every decision, it's Mary Miller, not Rodney Davis," Boebert said. "If you want someone who is going to stand for life, you want my friend Mary Miller."
This story will be updated.
