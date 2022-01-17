HULL — Two Minnesota residents are facing drug charges after Pike County sheriff's deputies reportedly discovered the pair arguing near a jack-knifed truck and trailer on Saturday.
Deputies arrived just after 11 a.m. on the west edge of Hull on the report of the jack-knifed truck and trailer, according to a news release from the Pike County Sheriff's Department.
Following an investigation, deputies arrested the driver, 37-year-old Jennifer P. Lundell of Staples, Minn., and the passenger, 37-year-old Elijah P. Sarbaum of Motley, Minn., with unlawful possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of marijuana.
The incident remains under investigation and further charges are likely, according to the release.
Lundell and Sarbaum were transported to the Pike County Jail.