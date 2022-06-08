MARION, Ill. — The pageant spotlight will shine a bit brighter this week for Juliana Fray and Alli Peterson, who previously have performed at their very best in Quincy.
Fray and Peterson — Miss Quincy 2022 and Miss Quincy Outstanding Teen 2022 — will join contestants from across the state in the Miss Illinois and Miss Illinois Outstanding Teen scholarship competition in Marion. Fray and Peterson were crowned at the Miss Quincy pageant in January, following two-year reigns from their predecessors, Emma Hildebrand and Shelby Rose. Hildebrand and Rose served two full years after the pageant was put on hold in 2021.
Preliminary competitions in both categories, including interviews with contestants, began Monday and will culminate in crowning the winners Saturday evening. Fray and Peterson said they are ready for the weeklong competition.
“One of the biggest surprises in preparing (for me) has definitely been keeping up with all of the current events in the state of Illinois to make sure I am fully equipped for any question they would ask me at the state competition,” Peterson said. “Going into it I always thought I knew a lot about what was going on in the state but the more I have looked into different things to prepare, I just kept finding out more and more information.”
“I love the Dr. Seuss quote ‘Today you are you, that is truer than true; there is no one alive who is youer than you,’” Fray said. “I have been getting ready for the interview portion of competition by participating in mock interviews, and before each one, I think about this quote.”
Fray said that music has helped motivate her, with her own selections as well as recommendations from friends and families.
“I created a public Spotify playlist and have encouraged my friends, family, and even strangers to share their favorite songs,” she said.
Miss Quincy Executive Director Lindsey Hess said getting back to a normal routine following the pandemic-affected years has been incredible.
“Juliana and Alli, like all students throughout the country, have had to make extreme sacrifices over the last couple years and miss out on many special moments that are important to people their ages,” Hess said. “I am overjoyed that they can hug children, show their beautiful smiles, shake hands with elected officials, and attend large community events, (which are) all elements of a rewarding year of service as a Miss Quincy titleholder.”
Both of the local representatives said they’re grateful for the support the community has shown them, both in their quest for the statewide crowns and in their efforts to raise awareness for social platforms.
“Since I am not from Quincy, I have had the opportunity to meet many new people and they have all welcomed me into their amazing community with open arms and have been so kind and supportive,” said Peterson, who will be a senior at Meredosia High School. “I will forever be grateful for the endless amount of support throughout Quincy and all of the surrounding communities.”
Peterson’s social impact initiative is “Unity Within a Community,” with the goal of inspiring more engagement at all levels within local communities.
For Fray, she’s using her time with the title to help promote her initiative, “Reversing the Trend: Educating, Registering, and Mobilizing Youth Voters.”
“My parents exposed me to political discourse since I was young,” Fray said. “My passion for politics, elections, and voting does not just stop with my social impact initiative, but is my career and what I want to do for the rest of my life. With (this platform), I have the ability to talk to influential leaders and broaden my audience to accomplish my goals of increasing youth voter turnout across the state of Illinois and codify Election Day as a national holiday.”
Fray beat out three other competitors for the Miss Quincy crown in January, while Peterson was one of seven candidates for Outstanding Teen, both smaller fields than in past years. Hess said the COVID period has led to a lot of personal changes.
“During the pandemic, so many of us developed new routines, new habits, and new interests that it is taking time to adjust back to normal life,” Hess said. “Interest in the Miss Quincy competition is beginning to shift back to a pre-COVID level and I think we’ll continue to see it increase.”
Hess said that the Quincy community should be proud to have Fray and Peterson representing this week, and hopefully beyond.
“They are exceptional young women who are ambitious and motivated by academics and community service,” she said. “(They’re) accomplished role models for our young people and excellent representatives of our community at Miss Illinois.”
“I have the most amazing support system behind me, and so many people have helped prepare me for this moment,” Fray said of her preparation for this week’s competition. “Hopefully this year at Miss Illinois, I can (again) bring back some gems to the Gem City.”
Fray, who graduated from Pittsfield High School and is currently a graduate student at the University of Tampa, finished as a top 11 finalist as Miss Quincy’s Outstanding Teen in 2016.
“I have been attending the Miss Illinois competition since 2012,” she said. “Whether through their social impact initiatives, academics, or talents, I always admired the tenacity of the women who competed. Winning Miss Illinois would mean that all of my hard work and preparation paid off.”
“I have had many opportunities that I would never have dreamed of,” Peterson said of her time as Quincy’s Outstanding Teen. “Some of my favorite experiences so far have been being able to meet many different business owners and employees at local businesses in Quincy.”
Hess said the scholarship competition is a high-energy, fast-paced period, but that both young women are ready for the challenge.
“There are hours upon hours of rehearsals, special events, private interviews with the judges, preliminary competitions, and more,” she said. “It’s a jam-packed week and (Juliana and Alli) will experience a roller coaster of emotions. I’m really excited for them to make memories and new friends while showing the judges who they are and what they’re capable of. There’s truly no other experience like a state preliminary competition for Miss America — it’s incredibly special!”
Tickets for Saturday’s Miss Illinois competition finale are on sale at missillinois.org, along with the opportunity for people’s choice voting in multiple categories. For the most up-to-date information, follow Miss Illinois on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.