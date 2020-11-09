QUINCY — After four days of work, freelance muralist Ray Harvey finished a contemporary mural in remembrance of Bob’s Be-bop Records Sunday night on 700 Maine St.
Harvey said he was approached about three months ago by Jack Freiburg, the building’s owner, who wanted to recreate the decades-old mural due to its sentimentality. However, Harvey said he was unhappy with the original design but was willing to incorporate old elements of the logo into a new pop art design.
Because Quincy doesn’t have a specific approval process for murals, projects must go through the same zoning process as signs. An ordinance granting the necessary zoning for the project was approved by the Quincy City Council Oct. 26.
Harvey said he has refused projects if the wall is in bad shape. In one case, Harvey said he was able to blow the mortar out of a proposed with a power washer, forcing him to walk away from the planned project.
However, Harvey said the Maine Street wall was recently redone and was in great condition.
Although he had done some signage work in the past, Harvey said this was his first mural in the city of Quincy. In his nearly 35 years of experience, Harvey said whenever he visits a new town to complete a project, it prompts another interested party to request a mural in that town and then another and another.
“The next thing you know, you start going there a lot and I’m hoping that happens in Quincy,” Harvey said.
According to his website, Harvey has created over 500 public, residential, commercial and industrial murals around the Midwest, several of which can be found in Hannibal.