MLK celebration focuses on "words and wisdom" of civil rights leader

QUINCY — The annual Martin Luther King Day celebration sponsored by the Quincy chapter of the NAACP chose to reflect on the words and wisdom of the civil rights leader.
This year's celebration once again was held on Zoom amid the growing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic and featured a number of musical selections.
Quincy NAACP President Annice Mallory elaborated on this year's theme of "Dr. King's words and wisdom" and reflected on King's messages that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere, that love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend and that the time is always right to do what is right.
This year's guest speaker was the Rev. Lindell Robbins of Helping Hands Baptist Church in Hannibal.
Robbins quoted the story of David and Goliath as a comparison to how King fought to overcome injustice and lift racial oppression in the country.
Like David, Robbins said that King only had the power of God to overcome his "giant."
"Many people feel the call on their life and see things not going right and want to do something," Robbins said. "You must get God involved when you're taking on a giant."
He also warned that when someone puts their faith in God and face a giant, those closest to them will try and stop it. They may even offer things they haven't used themselves.
"Sometimes the worst giant you must face is among your own family and your own race and your own loved ones," Robbins said.
But even in the face of the same giants of injustice and oppression that were fought more than 50 years ago, Robbins urged his followers to get God involved in their fights just as King did.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said King had a dream for a better community and country, which required change. However, citizens know now more than ever that humans do not like or accept change well and could go so far as to fight change.
But it was King that had the courage and leadership to push the country and its citizens to change without pushing them to violence or riots, he added.
"How are we doing in Quincy compared to this dream?" Troup asked. "I believe that many will say that we have made improvements but we still are not there. This is the same for the state of Illinois and for this great country."
To help move Quincy forward, Troup asked attendees to do the same things he believed assisted King: trust in the Lord, participate in their church and be an active member of a church.
