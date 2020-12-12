MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Monroe City man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday night.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 2016 Kia Sorento driven by Seth J. Hayes, 30, was traveling south on Route Z at 9 p.m. when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve.
The vehicle drove off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned several times, ejecting the driver before coming to rest on the road, the patrol said.
Hayes, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:19 p.m. by Marion County Coroner Rick Jones.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe City Police Department and Monroe City Police and Fire all responded to the crash.