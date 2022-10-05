MENDON, Ill — A Monster truck tour is set to hit the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday.
Gates open for the 2 Xtreme MonsterTrucks Live tour at noon with the main show starting at 2 p.m..
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
A shower is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 5, 2022 @ 2:24 pm
MENDON, Ill — A Monster truck tour is set to hit the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday.
Gates open for the 2 Xtreme MonsterTrucks Live tour at noon with the main show starting at 2 p.m..
Two-time Monster Jam World Champion Bounty Hunter will take on the likes of the queen of monster trucks Scarlet Bandit, high flying Hot Tamale and more in this side-by-side racing and car crushing freestyle show.
Named team of the year three years in a row, family owned and operated, 2xtreme Racing Series is a family show fielding some of the most recognized and experienced Monster trucks and drivers in the in sport.
“We are so excited to finally bring this show back to Quincy, and the Adams County Fairgrounds,” said Bounty Hunter pilot Jimmy Creten. “The venue is ideal for some intense, gravity defying monster truck competition, we love having a show there!”
Focused on family friendly, interactive and experienced based entertainment, this one-day show is more than just a monster truck show. Plenty of opportunities for young monster truck enthusiasts and adult fans to enjoy interactive entertainment including rides in a full-size monster truck, on site young gun racing for the kids in the Power Wheels youth race, fiery flame throwing jet truck, and the chance to get up close and personal with the drivers at the pre-show pit party where fans can snap photos and score autographs from some of the drivers. Surprise stunts like back flips and “how high can you go” jumps are often included in the show, delivering a more than expected action packed experience for everyone.
Tickets for kids start at just $15 with all-access family four-packs available as well. Ticket pricing varies by type and tickets are available both online in advance, as well as at the gate on Saturday the day of event.
For more event information and to purchase tickets, visit 2xmonstertrucks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.