QUINCY — Mayor Kyle Moore focused on the last eight years during his annual state of the city address, but he also focused on the future for the community.
Speaking to the Quincy Exchange Club Friday, Moore highlighted several projects that will continues after he leaves office in two months.
Ladies and gentlemen, honored guests, Quincy Exchangites it is my distinct honor and privilege to deliver my 8th State of the City Address. As our community prepares to turn the page to a new chapter, I want to invite you to join me today, to reflect on our journey together.
This includes a strategic marketing campaign that is being launched as part of Quincy Next strategic plan core opportunity and threat. Quincy aldermen will consider the plan in two weeks. The campaign is a part of the city's 45x30 plan that seeks to increase the city's population over the next decade.
"The Quincy Next plan also identified our core opportunity and threat to our community," Moore said. "Our industries will create 3,200 new jobs over the next 10 years while at the same time Quincy has a stagnant and aging population. This means we have to get serious about keeping our kids here and attracting new people into our community or those jobs will leave our area."
The city also has signed on with a national firm to make connections with national decision makers in the retail and property management business, as well as partnered with the Quincy Convention and Visitors Bureau for a three-year campaign to double the city's marketing efforts.
"Simply put, more tourists coming to Quincy, means more people in our restaurants, shops and hotels, which means more jobs will be created, increased tax dollars for the city and decreases the burden on taxpayers," Moore said.
In an interview before the state of the city, Moore who announced last fall that he would not seek re-election said he wanted to look back on the changes in the community during his time in office.
"I'm really proud of this community, and certainly this last year has underscored the importance of working together and basically we'll take whatever you throw at us," he said. "We're going to work together, and we're going to get through this."
Moore also focused on both private and public projects ongoing in the city.
Since, 2015 the city has averaged more than $65 million per year in construction since 2015, and increase from $43 million in the previous five years.
He highlighted the overhaul at the water treatment plan, which will include the construction of a new pump stations and infrastructure improvements, such as the $33 million infrastructure program in 2019. The program calls for $10 million in work this year.
Throughout his two time of mayor Quincy faced several challenges, including the 2015 windstorm, a two-year state budget impasse, threats to shutter the Illinois Veterans Home, the second highest flood ever recorded in Quincy and the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
"Through it all Quincy leaned in on the experiences of the past," he said. "All of the mobilizing we did during natural disasters, the pulling of the levers of government to effect change in our region, were all utilized in our fight against the economic, physical and mental effects of COVID-19.
He touted the formation of the Adams County Together task force to assist the community during the pandemic, the establishment of the rapid testing site and the highest vaccination rate in the state.
Asked by an Exchange Club member if he had any plans for the future, Moore said he didn't have any.