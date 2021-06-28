QUINCY — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that 85 teens and adult staff of a Rushville-based summer youth camp held earlier this month have tested positive for COVID-19.
Of these cases, one unvaccinated young adult from Crossing Camp, which was held between June 13 to 17, was hospitalized, according to a news release from IDPH.
A couple of individuals from the camp also attended a nearby conference, resulting in 11 additional cases, the release said.
IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike said in the release that the majority of these COVID-19 cases are among teens.
“The perceived risk to children may seem small but even a mild case of COVID-19 can cause long-term health issues,” Ezike said. “Additionally, infected youth who may not experience severe illness can still spread the virus to others, including those who are too young to be vaccinated or those who don’t build the strong expected immune response to the vaccine.”
According to the release, the camp was not checking the vaccination status of attendees and masking was not require while indoors.