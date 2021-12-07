QUINCY — Two more red lights were changed to white on Monday as the Quincy Fire Department's "Keep the Wreaths Red" campaign entered its second full week.
QFD responded to a structure fire Monday at 904 Country Club Heights for a grease fire that extended to the cabinets above the stove. The fire was extinguished by the time fire crews arrived. Crews ventilated the residence and ensured the fire was completely out.
Later on Monday, crews responded to a fire at 1329 N. Sixth. The fire started in and was contained to a clothes dryer. Firefighters put out the fire and ventilated the building.
As part of the "Keep the Wreaths Red" initiative, all the fire stations in Quincy, as well as on sponsor's buildings for Ameren and Refreshment Services Pepsi, changed out their fourth and fifth bulbs from red to white. The program is designed to give the community a visual reminder to be safe during the holiday season and keep fire safety in mind.
