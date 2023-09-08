QUINCY — More than two dozen area residents were arrested Thursday during a joint effort between law enforcement agencies to reduce the impact of the drug trade in the region.

Officers with the West Central Illinois Task Force, the Adams County Sheriff's Department, thr Illinois State Police, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Quincy, Hannibal, Mo., and Lawton, Okla., police departments, along with the Adams County state's attorney's office and the U.S. Attorney's Office in Springfield, Ill., conducted the one-day narcotics operation.