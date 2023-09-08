QUINCY — More than two dozen area residents were arrested Thursday during a joint effort between law enforcement agencies to reduce the impact of the drug trade in the region.
Officers with the West Central Illinois Task Force, the Adams County Sheriff's Department, thr Illinois State Police, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Quincy, Hannibal, Mo., and Lawton, Okla., police departments, along with the Adams County state's attorney's office and the U.S. Attorney's Office in Springfield, Ill., conducted the one-day narcotics operation.
According to a release from the Quincy Police Department, the purpose of the operation was to target people who distribute and posses narcotics in the Quincy and Adams County area. In total, 26 arrests were made during the course of the detail:
• Nicholas L. Trenter of Quincy for an Adams County warrant for delivery of methamphetamine.
• Sarah L. Rodgers of Quincy for an Adams County warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
• Rolland D. Luckett of Quincy for an Adams County warrant for delivery of methamphetamine.
• Matthew A. Miller of Quincy for an Adams County warrant for delivery of methamphetamine.
• Ryan D. Arsenault of Quincy for an Adams County warrant for delivery of methamphetamine.
• Amber L. Davis of Quincy, for an Adams County warrant for delivery of methamphetamine.
• Paul K. Bradley of Quincy for an Adams County warrant for delivery of methamphetamine.
• Cameron L. Taylor of Quincy for an Adams County warrant for delivery of methamphetamine.
• Billy L. Lankford of Quincy for an Adams County warrant for armed violence, felon in possession of firearm and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
• Heather C. Lewis of Quincy for an Adams County warrant for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
• Gregory F. Taylor of Quincy for an Adams County warrant for delivery of methamphetamine and a new charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Whitney M. Mock of Quincy for a new charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Kayli K. Sparks of Quincy for several outstanding Adams County warrants for possession of methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine and a new charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• David A Rivera of Quincy for an Adams County warrant for delivery of methamphetamine.
• Terry E. Peters of Quincy for an Adams County warrant for delivery of methamphetamine.
• Caleb L. Hines of Hannibal, Mo., was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Hannibal for an outstanding Adams County warrant for FTA-delivery of firearms
• Asher B. Hines of Hannibal, Mo., was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Hannibal for an outstanding federal warrant for delivery of methamphetamine.
• Jermaine Q. Harper of Quincy was for an outstanding Adams County warrant for unlawful restraint.
• Ranada L. Harper of Quincy for an Adams County warrant for FTA–driving while license revoked and a new charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Jessica A. Mason of Quincy for an Adams County warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
• William A. Flot of Quincy for an Adams County warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
• Kristy L. Shaw of Quincy for an Adams County warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
• Monte L. Scott of Quincy for an Adams County warrant for delivery of methamphetamine and aggravated fleeing to elude.
• Gerald C. Schmidt of Quincy for an Adams County warrant for possession of methamphetamine, forgery and obstructing identification.
• Stephanie L. Walker of Quincy was arrested by the Lawton, Okla. Police Department for an outstanding Adams County warrant for possession of methamphetamine and delivery of methamphetamine.
• Damond M. Thomas was arrested for an outstanding federal warrant for delivery of methamphetamine.