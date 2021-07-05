QUINCY —
With a high demand for new and affordable homes and a shrinking supply, lumber prices have grown exponentially over the last year.
For some Habitat for Humanity affiliates, the situation has caused projects to be canceled, volunteers to be limited and additional fundraising efforts to be initiated.
And for the Quincy Area Habitat for Humanity, board of directors president Lee Lindsay said there are no plans in the near future to begin any new builds. However, elevated construction and lumber costs will not stop Habitat for Humanity’s Quincy affiliate from rehabilitating properties for families in need.
“Rehabbing requires very little purchase of lumber and that is one of the things that is just skyrocketing,” Lindsay said.
According to the National Association of Home Builders, lumber price have increased by more than 300% between April 2020 and May 2021. These spikes have added about $36,000 to the average price of a new single-family home and about $13,000 to the price of a multifamily home.
Although lumber prices dropped significantly in June, they still are considerably higher than pre-pandemic prices.
The circumstances have forced Habitat for Humanity’s locally run affiliates to supplement their income by taking out loans, increasing their fundraising efforts and using alternative construction materials. Other branches have been relying on materials provided by local stores that were acquired before the price hikes took effect.
All of this has contributed to construction setbacks. Habitat for Humanity International, which expects high construction costs to be sustained, says it will “continue to look at how production has been affected, and identify and manage risks to affordable home construction.”
However, Lindsay said the Quincy branch has not resorted to additional fundraising or loans at this point.
Currently, Quincy Area Habitat for Humanity is finishing the acquisition and rehabilitation of a home on Quincy Avenue.
“We’re getting there, slowly but surely,” Lindsay said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.