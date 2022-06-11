QUINCY — It was just after 7 a.m. Saturday and Navy veteran Bob Bindewald looked like he had just won the lottery.
“Totally overwhelmed,” he said. “Amazing. I can’t believe this is happening.”
Bindewald was surveying the various pre-build activity at the site of what eventually will become his home at 1300 N. 2nd, just north of Spruce, later this month. Bindewald is the latest at-risk veteran to be gifted a home by the nonprofit group 2x4s for Hope, which has partnered with Quincy Medical Group to secure the funding for this project.
QMG CEO Carol Brockmiller said her organization’s decision to contribute the funding toward the construction of the home — in addition to another one that will be built adjacent to it — exemplifies the type of community involvement, and commitment, that makes a difference in the lives of others.
In this case, a nearly homeless veteran (Bindewald) who often travels to Quincy from Carthage for his health care needs.
“For us, I specifically believe that health care won’t be able to outpace someone’s homelessness,” Brockmiller said. “All the health care doesn’t replace having a home. So when we learned about (2x4s for Hope), our reaction was, ‘Why wouldn’t we build a house. Why couldn’t we build a house? So here we are, we have a physician, his wife and two of his sons helping out. It’s just that kind of a thing.”
Kevin Murphy, 2x4s for Hope’s interim president, was busy coordinating the many teams of volunteers who will contribute to the build over the next two weeks.
“We’ve also been very fortunate in that the city of Quincy has been very generous with lots that were vacant or available to do this type of good work in,” he said. “Much like the homes on Cherry Street that we built previously.”
The lot for Bindewald's home was donated by the Quincy Park District.
Murphy expects the house to be completely enclosed by Sunday evening with exterior siding and roofing in place.
“In years past, we tried to finish a home like this in seven days,” Murphy said. “We’re not pushing our volunteer load like we have in the past. We’re going to finish this one at the pace of the contractors who have generously donated their to time to complete it.
“Our goal is to be done in seven to ten days, but if it takes fourteen it won’t be the end of the world.”
But it will be a new beginning for Bindewald who, according to 2x4s for Hope Executive Director Jordan Lenz, previously had been on a waiting list for this home.
“Bob is one of our shining lights,” Lenz said. “He stepped aside when a house like this was being built in Carthage so that a fellow veteran could have a new home. Since then he’s been helping us fund raise and volunteer. He’s also on the verge of becoming homeless, so the timing with him and the home couldn’t be better.”
Bindewald put his arm around his friend, former Carthage police chief Gary Waddell, and grinned at the thought of having a roof over his head and a place to call home.
“Can’t tell you what this means,” Bindewald said. “Really. It’s an unbelievable gift.”
