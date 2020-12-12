QUINCY — Melanie Aitken, owner of the Yum Factory, which moved from its previous location on Seventh and Maine to 2449 Broadway earlier this month, said plans to move to a new location along Broadway had been in the works since March.
The hope was to move in July or August but this schedule got pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had thought about doing both places but with COVID, paying two rents and paying two sets of utilities seemed silly,” Aitken said.
But now that the doors are opened, Aitken said some of the new amenities of the Broadway location have been “hugely popular.” One new feature customers have been drawn to is the outdoor dining igloos.
“They’re heated, lighted inside and very soundproof,” Aitken said. “We’re sitting on Broadway but when you’re sitting in the igloo, it doesn’t feel like it.”
There currently are two igloos that fit between six and eight people and two smaller igloos that seat four people. Aitken said reservations must be made to use the igloos, and although most of the next few weekends are booked, there are still openings during the day on weekdays.
To ensure customer safety through the pandemic, Aitken said all igloos are sanitized and aired out after they’re used.
Another new feature is a full bar, which Aitken said will include wine and chocolate pairings, bourbon and chocolate pairings, coffee and cappuccino. Custom cakes, cookies and chocolates are still offered, but a bunch of new appetizers have been added.
To place an order or reserve one of the outdoor dining igloos, call the Yum Factory at 217-209-0177.