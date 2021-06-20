QUINCY — Adams County officials are preparing to have a new contract for County Clerk Ryan Niekamp, who is set to take on certain responsibilities vacated by former Director of Administrative Services Sue Hester, by next month.
Over the last few weeks, a search committee composed of County Board members has been evaluating and interviewing potential candidates to replace Hester. However, Adams County Board Chairman Kent Snider said there were not any standout candidates and the committee thought it best to hire from within.
Through the interview process, Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha said the committee realized that it wasn’t necessary to have a person in the same supervisory role as Hester because of Adams County senior network administrator David Hochgraber’s ability to handle the IT department himself and because of the training HR and payroll staff received under Hester.
“The level of guidance and the supervisory role was lessened by the outstanding employees Sue had hired,” Farha said.
Snider said that Hochgraber would become the permanent head of the IT department.
Farha said he and Niekamp are in the middle of drafting an agreement but there are still a number of issues that need to be worked out.
Niekamp would then be paid a stipend to perform Hester’s county board office duties. But according to the Illinois Municipal Code, salaries or other compensation shall not be increased or diminished so as to take effect during the term of any officer holding an elective office.
However, Snider said he has spoken with Niekamp, who advised him that he and several other county clerks in the state receive stipends for performing additional duties.
Other stipulations could include Niekamp’s county clerk staff not commingling with the county board office staff.
Snider said the hope is to have a contract ready for discussion during the July 5 Executive Committee and to vote on the contract during the board’s regular meeting on July 13.