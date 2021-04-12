QUINCY — Quincy firefighter Michael Dade will serve as the new deputy chief of administration, a role previously held by his brother, Demond.
Dade was selected for the position during the Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commissioners’ last meeting on April 5.
In his 18 years with the department, Dade has actively served as a shift training coordinator, public education officer and Explorer Post adviser. He also serves on the department’s Technical Rescue Team as a paramedic.
During a brief ceremony ahead of Monday’s city council meeting, Quincy Fire Chief Joe Henning said Dade is one of the most personable guys you will ever meet.
“This man’s always got a smile, he’s always got a kind word to say and he’s very sincere and genuine in everything he does,” Henning said.
Dade, who was accompanied by his family and students he is training at Western Illinois University, thanked the city’s administration and all of the firefighters in Quincy.
“I am more proud of the Quincy Fire Department than any other affiliation that I have in my life,” Dade said. “We really do have a great group of professionals that are eager to serve, and I’m excited for this new opportunity to serve those who serve.”
In addition to his work with the department, Dade has worked as a fire service instructor for John Wood Community College and the Illinois Fire Service Institute.
He recently served as the program manager for the Illinois Fire Institute’s Basic Operations Firefighter blended program. Henning said this means that Dade was selected to head a statewide initiative to train firefighters across Illinois whether they be volunteers or career firefighters.
Dade also is a mentor at Quincy Public Schools and volunteers with the Big Brother Big Sister program.
Former deputy chief Demond Dade left the department to take another position with the City of Urbana.