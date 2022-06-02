QUINCY — The City of Quincy will be replacing a fire hydrant Friday morning, which will require an interruption in service to some residents.
Beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, residents in the following areas will see an interruption in their water service:
•2100 North 12th through 2301 North 12th
•Cedar Creek Crossing Apartments
•Hutmacher Road
•Watts Lane
The work is expected to be completed and service restored by 4 p.m. on Friday. Once service has been restored, affected residents will be under a boil order.
