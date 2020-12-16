QUINCY — New five-year budget projections help Quincy Public Schools build a case for making cuts, starting in the 2021-22 year, and for another try for a tax increase in the education fund.
Projections reviewed at Wednesday’s School Board meeting show the district continuing to post growing shortfalls in its three key operating funds — education, operations, and maintenance and transportation.
“This board will continue to discuss what type of options we have moving forward to establish greater financial health,” Board President Sayeed Ali said. “The good thing is we feel like all of our people — our employees, community members, the board, leadership — are very interested in working together to figure out what solutions we have, so that’s encouraging. We don’t have to worry about that, but we do have to figure something out.”
With reserves exhausted, the three funds finish the 2024-25 year with a projected $2.46 million deficit, which grows to $6.8 million in 2025-26.
“We put a picture together of what our future looks like, and it’s not great, but most of the time when we put these together, they usually aren’t that promising,” Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said.
“By 2024-25, you’re back into borrowing money just to pay regular bills,” he said. “It definitely indicates that we need to make some adjustments on our spending, otherwise we start eating into those reserves that we worked so hard to build over the last three or four years.”
The reserves, a projected $8.5 million in the three funds at the end of this budget year, provide the district with some breathing room.
“Since we have reserves, we don’t have to make drastic decisions immediately to right the ship,” Whicker said. “But we certainly don’t want to deplete that buffer too quickly.”
The projections assume, in part, the district’s equalized assessed value will increase 3% each year, state evidence-based funding will remain flat in 2021-22 and then increase 2% each year and staffing remains at fiscal year 2021 levels.
“We know for sure we can count on some increases in salary and benefits. The things you can’t necessarily count on are increases in revenue,” Whicker said.
Superintendent Roy Webb said the projections come as no surprise.
“These are things that we went over when we talked about the (March) referendum. We knew that we would have to decrease expenditures or increase revenue to sustain our fiscal stability, so we knew this was coming,” Webb said. “We just have to figure out exactly what we’re going to do.”
Webb said the education fund remains the district’s most critical need.
“Transportation is a smaller fund. There’s less money in, less money out. Education is where all the teacher salaries come out of, all the education and instruction,” Webb said.
Projections show the three funds will spend $542,798 more than they bring in this fiscal year, $1.68 million more next year and top out at $4.38 million in 2025-26.
“A lot of it is unfunded mandates. Health insurance is another big expenditure of ours, and I don’t anticipate that decreasing anytime soon,” Whicker said. Even with no other increases, “it would be really tight with just those two things. Unfunded mandates and health insurance are two very costly items.”
The education fund absorbs the cost of unfunded state mandates to boost minimum teacher salary to $40,000 and the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
The minimum teacher salary requirement begins to affect the district in the 2022-23 year while the minimum wage increase affects “more and more people until the full impact (in) 2024-25, the year it goes to $15,” Whicker said.
QPS highlighted the financial concerns in seeking a tax increase in the education fund in March to counter projected budget deficits and state mandates coupled with meeting needs for additional technology and personnel.
The 53-cent referendum on the March 17 ballot was expected to generate $5.3 million in additional revenue each year, but voters defeated it just as the COVID-19 pandemic was taking hold in the region, closing schools and businesses and disrupting lives and the economy.
Quincy voters have never approved an increase in the education fund, set by the state at $1.84 in 1988, but district officials hoped to build on the success of the 2014 building referendum, which cleared the way for building five new elementary schools and an addition to the high school along with efforts to hold the line on expenses in recent years.
“I think we’ll go for another referendum at some point,” Webb said. “It’s going to be a community decision if they want to support the programs that we have now.”
In the meantime, Webb said it may be a challenge to trim the budget without dramatically impacting students.
“There’s a lot of unknowns out there with the state budget. If they come back with flat funding, we may be all right to sustain for next year,” he said. “If they would come back with a 5% cut or some of the things we’ve been seeing because of their fiscal situation, then it will be extremely tough to not impact children.”