QUINCY — A revised special permit application former Madison Elementary School at 2435 Maine St., which would incorporate multiple residential and recreational uses, was accepted by the Quincy Plan Commission Tuesday.
In October, Judith Percy and Kyra Corrigan made the request to operate a dance studio and language school on the grounds. Percy, who specializes in early childhood education and German, had said the language school will be for children of all ages.
The Plan Commission recommended the proposal, which was accepted by the Quincy City Council weeks later.
But because the former school’s gymnasium was leased for athletic training and youth sports practice, the petitioners were advised in October that they would need to submit a special permit for planned development for that service as well.
Therefore, the petitioner, Bryce Rupp of Rupp Enterprises, chose to submit a special permit for planned development for the entire facility to avoid the need to resubmit any petitions for individual uses in the future.
“The only reason I wanted to do this is because we wanted to help interior and exterior of the building and help beautify it,” Rupp said.
In addition to the gymnasium’s permitted use, the building’s classrooms would be used as the dance studio, offices, a music and recording studio and limited education opportunities. The city did not support the use of classrooms above the gymnasium for professional office space.
The kitchen would be used for the preparation of baked goods and seasoning mix without sales or indoor seating.
Currently, there are no plans for the front of the school to the south.
But an adjacent building to the east will be used to construct 25 residential units. The goal is to complete four of these units in 2022.
However, city staff would require that the construction of a second parking lot with a minimum of 30 stalls must begin following the issuance of 10 certificates of occupancy for the residential units.
The permit request was approved without opposition and will be referred to the City Council next week.
Jeff Mays, Quincy Director of Administrative Services, said he will support the project but would not like to see anything but residential use at the facility, which was the original vision once the property was purchased.
