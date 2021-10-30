PITTSFIELD — Pike County is anticipating a $400,000 increase in property tax revenue for the 2022 fiscal year as a result of its population falling below a threshold that determines how high of a tax rate it can set.
With the additional revenue, the county is planning to cover reinsurance premiums out of its general fund. In the past, these expenses were paid out of the county’s liability insurance fund, a spending decision that has spurred debate among county board members..
Pike County Board Chairman Jim Sheppard said based on 2020 Census data, the county’s population dropped to about 14,700.
Because the county’s population dropped below 15,000, it is eligible to set a 0.37% tax rate instead of 0.27%.
In the 2020 fiscal year, property tax revenue amounted to about $750,000. However, Pike County’s tentative fiscal 2022 budget, when factoring in the new tax rate, is estimating over $1.1 million in property tax revenue.
In addition to the new tax rate, Sheppard said EAV went up about 10% in the county.
“Taxpayers will not feel the pinch,” Sheppard said.
With the additional general fund revenue, the county is tentatively planning to shift around $300,000 in reinsurance expenses from the county’s tort fund, which covers liability expenses incurred by a public entity.
Pike County Board member Derek Ross has been one of the board members that has questioned whether reinsurance premiums were an eligible tort fund expense under state law.
“The purpose of the tort fund was to allow governments the opportunity to raise taxes to pay for a potential tort problem such as workers compensation,” Ross said.
In 2017, the United Counties Council of Illinois issued an informal legal opinion that reinsurance costs are not an eligible tort fund expense under state law.
In February 2018, the Pike County Board rejected a motion to seek a formal ruling from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office regarding the allocation of reinsurance expenses from the county’s tort fund.
In fiscal 2021, Pike County allocated $560,700 out of its liability insurance fund for reinsurance. However, the draft fiscal 2022 budget only has about $252,000 in reinsurance costs coming out of the tort fund.
Sheppard said property tax revenue was not the only revenue stream that achieved growth this year. The county also saw increases in sales and income tax revenue.
“It’s been a really robust year for us,” Sheppard said.
The new revenue also is helping the general fund’s reserve balance to rebound after experiencing significant losses over the last couple of years.
At the end of the 2020 fiscal year, Pike County’s general fund balance was about $485,000 which was down from about $782,000 at the end of fiscal 2019 and a little over $1 million at the end of fiscal 2018.
Sheppard had attributed these losses to recent increases in operational expenses related to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.
However, the draft fiscal 2022 budget is estimating a fund balance of more than $1 million by the end of the 2021 fiscal year and a roughly $1.1 million balance by the end of the 2022 fiscal year.
The Pike County Board is expected to vote on a finalized budget during its Nov. 22 meeting.
