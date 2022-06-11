QUINCY — The Adams County Clerk's Office is prepared to put its 45 new optical scanning machines to good use during the June 28 primary election.
In January, the Adams County Board agreed to advance about $258,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding towards new tabulators after its ARPA consultant, Bellwether LLC, determined that this would be an eligible expense.
The new machines, which are manufactured by Election Systems and Software, would replace the existing tabulators the county has used for the last 18 months. County officials have said that it has become difficult finding the appropriate parts to repair the old tabulators.
Adams County Clerk and Recorder Ryan Niekamp said the new machines are certified by the state of Illinois and have new layers of encryption to keep data more secure. They also have a wide color touchscreen to display voting options.
"The machines are actually quicker so the scans will be quicker and the voter experience will be quicker," Niekamp said.
Niekamp added that the county has been using about eight of the new machines in the county clerk's office for the last few years and have had no issues.
"As technology advances, they'll be able to continually adapt to changing legislation and any new advancements that might be made," Niekamp said.
Each unit was estimated to cost about $5,750 a piece. Having 45 tabulators would leave the county with a couple units more than it would take to cover all voting precincts.
Early voting for the primary election remains in effect at the Adams County Clerk's office from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. The office also is open June 18 and June 25 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
