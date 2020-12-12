QUINCY — Preliminary talks are underway to create a new tax increment financing district in the Quincy Mall area, which recently was announced as the site of a new 25-bed hospital for Quincy Medical Group.
Tax increment financing works by capping the value of a designated area determined to be “blighted” by a third party under criteria written into state law. Any property taxes collected on the land up to the capped value go into the city’s general fund. Property taxes collected above the base value get diverted into a special account reserved for economic development purposes.
Local governing bodies such as school and park districts would continue to receive tax revenue up to the base value of properties within the TIF district but would derive no additional revenue if the value of any parcel improves.
Under TIF law, a proposed redevelopment area must meet at least five of 13 separate criteria used to determine blight. One such factor states that the equalized assessed value of the project area must have declined for at least three of the last five calendar years.
Chuck Bevelheimer, director of planning and development, said he believes the case could be made to establish a TIF district based on deteriorating EAV but a third party consultant ultimately determines eligibility.
“The issue is when you look at the vacancy rates at the mall and you look at the history of the EAV, which has been declining, that tends to indicate you have a situation that your property values are not improving, but declining, and that the revenue generated will be less and less going forward,” Bevelheimer said.
Recently, city officials have reached out to other local governments in Quincy for feedback on the TIF proposal.
In an email to Bevelheimer on Nov. 18, Quincy Park Board Commissioner Roger Leenerts said the board currently does not support the establishment of a TIF district for the Quincy Mall area for three reasons: it could set precedence for other retail properties in a similar situation, there is uncertainty about how the incremental taxes collected could be spent and the project does not appear to meet the parameters of a TIF district.
Leenerts added that the board was concerned about the boundaries.
“It seemed specific to the mall and didn’t include areas around it,” he said.
Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Roy Webb said the school district had not formed an opinion on the proposal as of Tuesday.
He added that School Board President Sayeed Ali will be reviewing information provided by city and mall representatives with the rest of the board.
Because school districts receive the largest cut of property tax revenue out of any local governing body, they could miss out on the largest amount of tax revenue captured from new EAV growth if a TIF district were approved.
The Quincy Mall is owned and managed by Cullinan Properties Ltd.
“We’ve enjoyed a great partnership with the city of Quincy for many years and are regularly in contact with them about ways in which we can work together to keep Quincy a great place to do business,” said Anaise Berry, director of marketing and communications for Cullinan Properties. “We have brainstormed many ways to help business development with the city and other local stakeholders and are always working on solutions, but nothing else to report at this time.”
Cullinan Properties receives a portion of the non-home rule sales tax from sales at the mall. Originally approved in 2006, the agreement, which has a cap of $6 million, expires in 2029.
The initial agreement called for Cullinan to recoup 50% of the 1% non-home rule sales tax generated by stores in new leasable space, including Starbucks, Petco and IHOP.
The deal was modified in 2011 to include the three anchor stores and five “chronically vacant” spaces.
The agreement was amended again in 2016 that allowed the mall to keep 75% of the 1% non-home-rule sales tax collections if it found a tenant for the vacant J.C. Penney property and completed other renovations. The space is now home to Slumberland Furniture.