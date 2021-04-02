QUINCY — With renovations complete, Tiramisu’s new location at 131 N. Fourth is holding a series of soft openings this week in preparation of being fully operational on Monday.
Roberto Stellino, who founded the restaurant in 1996, said the only comment he’s been hearing from customers is that Tiramisu is a Chicago-quality restaurant but with Quincy prices.
“It’s very important because we want to make sure we’re very affordable,” Stellino said. “And we have the same staff we had in the old location. It is a beautiful place overlooking the park with a lot of lights and everything is brand new.”
Although this week was only supposed to be a soft opening, Stellino said about 140 people came in on Wednesday.
The building, which was formerly the Park Hotel, was purchased in May for $250,000. Co-owner Ilija Cucuk said when the lease expired on Tiramisu’s old location on 137 N. Third, it was decided that the new restaurant would be as close to the previous location as possible.
Although there are opportunities for expansion on the second floor, Cucuk said any such renovations are a long way down the road.
“This is plenty for now,” Cucuk said.
In addition to the interior and exterior improvements, a 27-car parking lot was constructed along with sidewalk improvements. Cucuk said this was funded through a combination of tax increment financing and private investment.
Soft openings will continue on Friday and Saturday.
Tiramisu is open from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is also open from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Stellino said the existing menu and staff will remain the same.
“We want to make sure everyone is happy when they come in and everyone is happy when they leave,” Stellino said.