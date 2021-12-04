Newcomb lot among 17 city properties up for sale

QUINCY — Sealed proposals are being accepted for the purchase and redevelopment of 17 city-owned parcels in Quincy, one of which is the Newcomb property at 400 Maine.
Over the last 10 years, 11 of the 17 properties have been acquired by the city of Quincy through the fix-or-flatten program and had any standing structures demolished: 924 N. Sixth, 930 N. Sixth, 1617 N. Second, 326 Lind, 328 Lind, 535 Lind, 616-618 College, 311 Cherry, 824 Cherry, 633 State and 1122 Monroe.
Michael Seaver, director of inspections and enforcement for the city of Quincy, said the Newcomb lot had not been featured on previous property sale lists because the city was looking for a more unique development proposal.
“But we wanted to see if it spurred interest,” Seaver said.
The city took ownership of the property after the five-story structure was gutted in a fire in 2013. The city use tax increment financing funds to clean up the site after the fire.
The city has received judicial deeds on two other properties, which are now slated for demolition: 904 N. Eighth and 630 N. Fifth.
Seaver said the demolition of 904 N. Eighth will be funded with grant money and 630 N. Fifth’s demolition will come out of the fix-or-flatten budget.
Three other properties that have been under city ownership for more than 10 years are up for sale.
Seaver said a lot at 720 Oak has been owned by the city for more than the 14 years he has worked for Quincy.
A lot at 1420 N. Second had been acquired through fix-or-flatten around 2010, according to Seaver.
Another lot at 826 N. Second runs on the south side of Lind and runs east behind a few residential homes.
As property owners, the city is responsible for the upkeep of these empty lots. In 2020, Seaver said the city accepted a $32,773 contract for lawn mowing services on 31 city-owned properties.
Sealed proposals will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Dec. 23 at Quincy’s Purchasing Department at 730 Maine, Suite 226.
Any redevelopment plan must stipulate that all work will be completed within one year from the date of closing.
