No guarantee new EAS service will be the same as Cape Air

QUINCY — Proposals for a new essential air service provider at the Quincy Regional Airport are expected to be opened by the U.S. Department of Transportation by July 1, according to interim airport director Gabriel Hanafin.
However, there are no guarantees that a new carrier will be able to provide the same service that Cape Air offered.
During Wednesday’s Quincy Aeronautics Committee meeting, Hanafin said the request for proposal went out May 25 to replace Cape Air, which announced in May that it would be terminating its services with Quincy and Burlington, Iowa, due to a pilot shortage. Although the request was made, Cape Air is required by federal statute to maintain air service to Quincy until a new carrier is selected.
“I think we can expect at least one airline to make a proposal and then everyone else, it’s hard to say,” Hanafin said.
Alderman Dave Bauer, D-2, asked what authority the committee would have if it was dissatisfied with all proposals.
“As a community, our right with EAS is that we get air service twin engine, two-engine aircraft,” Hanafin said. “If there’s a proposal that has single-engine aircraft and that’s what DOT kind of indicates they want to go with, we retain veto power over them because it’s our right to have twin engine aircraft.”
Hanafin also provided an update on May enplanement numbers for the airport.
A total of 711 enplanements took place in May, which Hanafin said was a very good result. Barring factors such as the weather, there was a 95% completion rate for flights.
About 55% of the flights were to Chicago, compared with 45% to St. Louis.
