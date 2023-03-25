QUINCY — Quincy firefighters responded to a call of a fire in a piece of machinery at ADM's 436 S. Front Street facility in Quincy.
Quincy Fire Department crews arrived on the scene at 12:50 a.m. Saturday for a reported fire in a grain dryer. No smoke or fire was visible from outside, and firefighters found the fire was contained inside the grain dryer itself.
QFD deployed a fire hoe, but the fire was controlled through an access panel in the dryer with the use of fire extinguishers and the building's water supply, without need of the larger hose. Crews were on the scene for a little more than an hour.
No injuries were reported to either the employees of the facility or to the fire crews. The dryer was damaged but no other equipment or structure damage was reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
