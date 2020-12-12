QUINCY — A vacant house at 411 State St. was severely damaged in a fire Saturday night.
Quincy resident Angel Dean, who lives a block north of the house, said she saw smoke and initially thought it was coming from the business next door, Keck Heating and Air Conditioning. Once she saw that smoke was coming from the house, she called 911 at about 9:05 p.m.
Quincy Assistant Fire Chief Scott Lucey said four trucks and 13 firefighters responded. Preliminary and secondary searches found no one in the house.
Dean said she was unaware of anyone living there.
Lucey said he was notified by Ameren Illinois that power to the house had been shut off since July.
The fire's origin was undetermined.