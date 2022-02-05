QUINCY — An early-morning call Saturday led to a stand-off on Quincy's northeast side that lasted nearly three hours, resulting in the arrest of a Quincy man.
At 4:06 a.m. Saturday, QPD officers were sent to 2207 Spruce St. on the report of a disturbance involving a firearm. A woman called 911 and reported that her boyfriend had threatened her, putting a gun to her chest and pushing her out of the house, with another male roommate still inside the residence.
Officers responding located the woman and took her to a safe location. As QPD set up a perimeter, the male roommate was safely removed from the residence. The suspect, identified as Tyler J. Hopping, 32, of Quincy reportedly refused to come out of the house.
QPD deployed their Emergency Response Team to assist while the Crisis Negotiation Team arrived and communicated with Hopping. At approximately 6:45 a.m., Hopping surrendered to officers without further incident. No injuries were reported.
Hopping was lodged in the Adams County Jail on charges of armed violence, domestic battery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm without FOID, possession of ammunition without FOID, possession of cannabis plants (5-20 plants), and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
The Quincy Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Adams County Sheriff's Department and the Adams County Ambulance Service.
