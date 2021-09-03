QUINCY — After months of discussions, city officials are hoping to present a consistent and equitable job structure for non-union employees by next month.
Quincy Director of Administrative Services Jeff Mays said there has been an explosion of different job types over the years. For instance, instead of having clerks, there now are four different categories of clerks.
Therefore, staff wants to make sure that the requirements and salaries of all employees are properly aligned.
“I don’t think we’ve had a comprehensive review like this for at least a decade,” Mays said.
Human Resource Manager Carrie Potter said the city’s Personnel Committee has had several meetings on the matter and she thinks it comes down to job descriptions not being updated when an employee takes on additional task or responsibilities.
“We want to make sure we’re hiring for the right position and make sure (positions) align with the category, duties and salary,” Potter said.
In her research, Potter said she also has seen a fluctuation of starting salaries for city employees.
Although this partially is due to experience and education levels, Potter said the most recent non-union salary scale is from the 2017 fiscal year and staff members plan to calculate past increases into these calculations to arrive at a fair and competitive salary for 2021.
In addition to salary, Potter said health insurance premiums differ slightly between union and non-union employees.
“Currently, we are looking to give our employees more choices for health coverage to better suit them and their families’ needs,” Potter said.
Potter said the hope is to have a consistent and fair structure in place for non-union employees by October.
However, the employee structure may require amendments to the city code that would need to come before council. Potter said staff is consulting with Quincy’s legal department to determine whether any changes to the city code are required.