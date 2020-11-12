QUINCY — Nora Baldner, assistant professor of communication at Quincy University, formally announced her bid for mayor of Quincy at Clat Adams Bicentennial Park on Thursday.
“You do deserve a full-time mayor, someone who is going to be in the office and working hard for you every single day and all day,” Baldner said. “You also deserve to trust your city leaders. You need to know what they’re doing and why they’re doing it, and I know that I can help you with that.”
Among the few dozen attendees was fellow Democratic mayoral candidate Brennan Hills, who said his campaign for Quincy’s highest office will continue.
“I fully intend to run,” Hills said. “I just wanted to come show my support for someone who also wants Quincy to succeed.”
Republican candidates who have announced their bids for mayor in 2021 include former alderman Paul Havermale and Quincy Public Schools board member Michael Troup.
With the number of COVID-19 cases and COVID-related death still on the rise, Baldner said the biggest issues facing the city right now are dealing with the county’s positivity rate and maintaining enough hospital beds for patients. She added that she hopes to accomplish this in part through daily press conferences and continued education on mask wearing and other safety measures.
“I know that the argument is to support businesses as well, but as soon as we can tie masking to being safe and supporting our businesses then I think we’re well on our way to helping each other,” Baldner said.
Baldner also spoke about community discourse caused by COVID-19 and national politics.
“Many people are complaining on social media that they don’t recognize Quincy anymore,” Baldner said. “They see fear and blame and distrust in each other’s posts, but I have to tell you something. I see something different. I see planners and helpers and doers. People have reached out to friends and strangers and to our own community, and this is Quincy and we know that you won’t stand for division.”
Nomination papers for mayoral candidates in the 2021 consolidated election must be filed between Nov. 16 and 23.
The consolidated primary election will be Feb. 23, 2021. Winners of the primary will advance to the April 6, 2021, election.